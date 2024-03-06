Bill Belichick will not work as an NFL head coach in 2024, but he might not disappear from view after all. The long-time New England Patriots head coach, after all, is currently in talks with several media companies.

According to a report by Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, among those pursuing Belichick are former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and his production company, Omaha Productions. If the two former rivals join forces, it seems an intriguing collaboration with ESPN might be on the table.

A Manningcast-like show featuring Belichick and his long-time confidante, ex-University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, could be on the horizon.

If Manning were to sign Belichick, the idea of teaming with ESPN to create a Belichick and Nick Saban “Manningcast” is expected to be broached, according to officials briefed on the plans. Saban, considered by many the greatest college football coach of all time, joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” after retiring from Alabama.

Manning is not the only one trying to lure Belichick into the world of media. ESPN is reportedly also interested in the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, while he already met with executives from CBS and NBC.

Details of those conversations are not known, but Belichick has apparently made it clear that he would not be interested in joining a weekly show. What that means for a potential role or compensation remains to be seen.

A six-time Super Bowl winner as New England’s head coach, Belichick is the most successful coach in modern NFL history. Nonetheless, he and the Patriots decided to end their two-decade partnership in January following back-to-back seasons without a playoff berth.

Belichick did interview for the Atlanta Falcons’ vacant head coaching position afterwards, but the team eventually ended up hiring Raheem Morris. With no other serious talks taking place, the door was shut on the 71-year-old returning to the sidelines in a head coach capacity for the upcoming 2024 season — possibly ending his legendary career.

Belichick indeed moving into media, either temporarily or as a long-term post-coaching occupation, would not be an entirely new experience. He already won an Emmy for his work on NFL Films’ NFL 100 All-Time Team series back in 2019.