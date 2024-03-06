The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 21 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is linebacker Mack Wilson, the 21st and final player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Mack Wilson Sr.

Position: Off-the-ball linebacker/Defensive edge

Opening day age: 26 (2/14/1998)

Size: 6’1”, 246 lbs

Jersey number: 3

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

Wilson spent his college career at the University of Alabama. Having appeared in 33 total games over his first three seasons with the Crimson Tide and registering seven takeaways along the way, the junior defender decided to take his talents to the pro level in 2019 — against the advice of head coach Nick Saban.

Nonetheless, Wilson did hear his name called in the draft: the Cleveland Browns brought him in with the 155th overall selection in the fifth round.

Wilson was able to make an immediate impact on the Browns defense as a rookie. His future looked bright after he played 88 percent of defensive snaps that year, but he was unable to build on his early success. In fact, his defensive playing time decreased each year between 2019 and 2021, and he was used more as a role and special teams player by the end of his tenure.

After playing 45 games in three years for the Browns, they decided to trade Wilson to the Patriots in the spring of 2022. Since then, he appeared in 34 games and registered five sacks as well as three forced fumbles.

2023 review

Stats: 17 games (1 start) | 305 defensive snaps (26.8%), 312 special teams snaps (68.1%) | 33 tackles, 3 missed tackles (8.3%), 2 forced fumbles | 14 quarterback pressures (3.5 sacks, 1 hit, 9 hurries) | 8 targets, 7 catches surrendered (87.5%), 45 yards | 4 special teams tackles

Season recap: After effectively getting benched down the stretch in 2022, and being used exclusively on special teams over the final five games of the season, Wilson returning to the Patriots as a first-time free agent was far from a guarantee. However, the team did decide to re-sign him via a one-year, $1.6 million contract — a deal that did not guarantee Wilson a spot on the roster, but would allow him to compete for one.

He did just that, and in turn was able to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster as a rotational linebacker option capable of playing both off the ball and on the line of scrimmage. This versatile usage was nothing new for Wilson, but the team decided to keep stressing it even more in 2023.

The results speak for themselves. After Wilson played 15 percent of his defensive snaps on the line of scrimmage in 2022, that number jumped to 43 percent in 2023. With that increase came more snaps overall — 305 to be exact, enough to earn a $200,000 play time incentive — resulting in a player who was having a bigger impact on games than he had the previous season.

To a degree Wilson benefitted from the circumstances. When the Patriots lost Pro Bowl edge Matthew Judon to a season-ending biceps injury in Week 4, it put pressure on the club’s edge depth to a point where versatile off-ball linebackers such as Jahlani Tavai and Wilson moved up at an increased rate.

Regardless of the why, Wilson made the most of his opportunities and produced his best statistical season since a promising rookie campaign with the Browns in 2019. In total, he finished the year with 33 tackles and 14 quarterback pressures including 3.5 sacks.

In addition to his work as a positionally flexible package defender, Wilson also was prominently featured in the kicking game. A regular on four units — kickoff coverage and return, punt coverage and return — his 68.1 play time share ranked sixth on the team. His four tackles also were tied for sixth-most for New England’s special teams coverage units.

Wilson did not suddenly turn into a major difference maker for the Patriots in 2023, that much is clear. However, he was a valuable role player who started building some momentum over the second half of the season in particular.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Arriving in the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick, Wilson signed a four-year, $2.83 million rookie pact when he joined the Browns. That deal sans its prorated signing bonus transferred to New England in 2022, when he was traded to the Patriots. After he entered free agency the following spring, he re-signed with the club on the aforementioned one-year, $1.6 million contract. In total, Over the Cap has calculated his career earnings at roughly $6.67 million.

Which teams might be in the running? The list of potential suitors should Wilson be allowed to enter the open market might depend on how teams view him: is he more of an edge, or more of a traditional off-ball linebacker. Clubs might have different answers depending on their current personnel and defensive scheme, but it appears the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks or Denver Broncos might all be keeping an eye on him.

Why should he be expected back? Wilson may not have been a huge impact player for the Patriots over the last two seasons, but he has provided a steady presence at multiple spots on defense and special teams. There is value in that, especially for a player who was on a clear upward trajectory in 2023, will be relatively affordable, is still young, and also offers experience in the system. All those points work in favor of a return.

Why should he be expected to leave? Wilson has yet to emerge past rotational status two seasons into his Patriots tenure, which in turn might impact how the team values him. Somebody else coming in with a more attractive offer both financially and in terms of role might be enough to convince the 26-year-old to leave New England.

What is his projected free agency outcome? With Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings also headed for free agency, the Patriots face considerable questions on their edge. And while Wilson is not the same type of player — or at least was not used in the same fashion — keeping him around would make sense regardless of what happens with the two youngsters; he has shown he can play solid football on a team whose roster is not overflowing with edge depth and special teams talent. A two-year deal at a slightly increased annual value totaling $4.8 million seems like a fair one for both sides.

What do you think about Mack Wilson heading into free agency? Will he return to the Patriots as a free agent? Or will another team pick him up? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.