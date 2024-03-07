While the issues at offensive tackle drew headlines last season, the New England Patriots also had prroblems along the interior of their line. They eventually settled into a trio of Cole Strange, David Andrews, and Sidy Sow before Strange got hurt.

With the former first-round draft pick rehabbing from a knee injury, Andrews nearing retirement, and Sow still developing, adding depth pieces and possibly even starters is imperative for New England in free agency.

Patriots free agency targets: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Offensive tackle

Saahdiq Charles

Charles was a fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2020 out of LSU. He played 643 snaps at left guard for the Commanders in 2023, missing time due to injury during the middle of the season. He spent most of his time in 2021 and 2022 as a backup at right guard, with a handful of reps at tackle mixed in there.

Saahdiq Charles won the LG job off of talent (AA, power, movement skills). Can see the heat in his hands all over the preseason tape. Now can he play with consistent technique once the real games start? Interesting (& important) question for Washington's OL. pic.twitter.com/dGlWV4Qco0 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 4, 2023

Charles would provide New England with a young and talented versatile interior offensive lineman with some upside due to his athleticism.

Kevin Dotson

If the Patriots are looking for an immediate starter at right guard, Rams guard Kevin Dotson could fit the bill. After spending 2022 at left guard, Dotson switched sides for Los Angeles and immediately posted a career high PFF grade.

The biggest driver of that was Dotson’s run blocking grade of 88.3, a huge step up from his 61.1 grade in 2022. The 2020 fourth-round pick is familiar with both outside zone and gap schemes from his time under Sean McVay, and the Patriots will likely use a lot of both schemes in 2024 under Alex Van Pelt.

Avila and Dotson have been one of the top guard duos all season long for the Rams and it continued last week. Big, powerful and physical. pic.twitter.com/qXIZsRhJHj — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 27, 2023

Jon Runyan Jr.

Runyan is an experienced and versatile guard who could immediately compete for a starting job in New England. A sixth-round pick in 2020, Runyan has played over 1,600 snaps at both left and right guard for the Green Bay Packers. He started at left guard in 2021 before switching sides in week 7 in 2022, staying on the right side in 2023. The Michigan product isn’t the quickest, but he does have strong anchor against the pass rush.

Jon Runyan Jr. using independent hands with impressive weight distribution in pass pro



Strong backside hand & power step to mirror & cut off the attempted inside counter + punch/replace with the outside hand on the next rep. pic.twitter.com/ayeqxXVsr5 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 23, 2021

Laken Tomlinson

Tomlinson was picked by the Detroit Lions in the first round in 2015 before being shipped to San Francisco prior to the 2017 season. He would start at left guard for the 49ers for the next five seasons before signing with the Jets in free agency in 2022. After a successful stint with San Francisco, Tomlinson struggled with the Jets and was released at the start of March.

The Patriots could buy low on the 32-year-old and hope to return him to the player he was a few years ago as a competitor for Cole Strange in camp.

Laken Tomlinson climbing, latching, and finishing on this LB is pretty: pic.twitter.com/q25K1ZkgcY — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 26, 2018

Nick Harris

Harris was drafted by the Browns in 2020, and the Washington-product has served as a backup center and occasional fullback under Alex Van Pelt. His relationship with New England’s new offensive coordinator along with his willingness to do whatever it takes to get on the field could make him a useful addition for the Patriots.

The little details are so good of late. Having Nick Harris motion into offset-I and then work to the run action side and cut the shade (No. 94). Watch how well it sells the run and gets the Texans to flow. So much space for Flacco to get this ball throw with no pass rush burden. pic.twitter.com/0J3AB9DuBG — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) December 27, 2023

Other names on the market

Scott Quessenberry, Aaron Brewer, Coleman Shelton, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter