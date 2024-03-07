New England Patriots links 3/07/24 - Free Agency focus: QB, TE, WR, S,

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault examines the free agency forecast for the Patriots at Linebacker.
- Evan Lazar looks into the free agency forecast for the Patriots at Quarterback.
- From Good Morning Football - LB Matt Judon talks about his recovery from biceps injury, impressions of Jerod Mayo as HC. (8 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick’s Free Agency Primer: A look at where the Patriots sit and who they could target.
- Chris Mason makes predictions for all 12 of the Patriots’ defensive free agents set to hit the market next week.
- Mark Daniels examines the Patriots roster at Safety. Last year, the team leaned on Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers to replace Devin McCourty, and utilized Jalen Mills as their third safety. Mills will also enter free agency.
- Adam London highlights Jerod Mayo on how the Patriots hope to re-sign Kyle Dugger.
- Andrew Callahan previews six free agent wide receivers who could fit in New England.
- Matt Dolloff gives us a roundup of all the Patriots free agent rumors we’ve heard about the tight end position, and what they might do.
- Doug Kyed previews the tight end position and thumbnails 6 free agent tight ends who could fit in New England.
- Mike Kadlick tiers the wide receiver prospects in the 2024 class.
- Keagan Stiefel finds that Eliot Wolf has a wide receiver type, and takes a closer look at some WR draft prospects that fit his mold.
- Tim Crowley makes the cases for and against the Patriots pursuing RB Ezekiel Elliott in free agency.
- Gio Rivera mentions three sleeper QBs who should be on the Patriots’ radar after the combine.
- Andy Hart explains why return on the Patriots’ potential free agent spending already feels diminished.
- Taylor Kyles offers his take on the Pats placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger. (3.19 min. video)
- Nick Stevens relays Matthew Judon on ‘Good Morning Football’: ‘We’re gonna try to run through a wall for Mayo’.
- Gio Rivera relays ESPN’s Matt Bowen who envisions the Chargers as the ideal destination for Mike Onwenu.
- Alex Barth suggests a reunion the Patriots should explore in free agency: CB Stephon Gilmore.
- Sean T. McGuire tells us ESPN’s Matt Bowen names the Patriots as the best fit for OT Jonah Williams. The 26-year-old Williams, a first-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft, concluded his rookie contract in Cincinnati. He will hit the open market March 13 if he and the Bengals can’t come to a long-term deal beforehand.
- Ralph Ventre notes JuJu Smith-Schuster makes No. 8 on Sports Illustrated’s list of the 12 “worst free agent signings of 2023”. /We know, we know...
- Mike D’Abate notes draft prospect QB Jayden Daniels put a “cap” on rumors of his purported distaste for the region’s harsh winter climate.
- Taylor Kyles gives us his 7-round Patriots post-combine mock draft: Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate breaks down the Kyle Dugger transition tag and talks with Usayd Koshul (247Sports Bear Report), to discuss if the Pats should trade for Bears QB Justin Fields. (36 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) The Patriots sit at the pivot point of this NFL Draft. With the third pick and plenty of roster holes to fill, the Patriots might be the most intriguing team at the top of the NFL draft. Will they stay put and take a quarterback? That might be what they want the league to think.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Power ranking the most interesting teams in free agency. Patriots 5th.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Matthew Judon: Patriots finding ‘new energy and new life’ under head coach Jerod Mayo.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Patriots eyeing a reunion with former starting QB Jacoby Brissett, per report; New England is also a safe bet to draft a new signal-caller.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Breaking down target prices for 10 intriguing offensive players with expiring contracts. Mike Onwenu: Contract package: $75 million/four years ($18.75 million per year). Overall guarantees: $50 million. Fully guaranteed at signing: $40 million.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024 ranked by position: Which spots have most/least depth?
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Notable players who could be underpriced/overpriced on the open market.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) 2024 Franchise tag predictions.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL trade candidates 2024: Which 11 big-name players could get moved?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) How Cowboys, Dolphins eight other teams with little salary-cap space can help themselves.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL’s worst free agent signings of all time. No. 9 Patriots - WR Antonio Brown (2019).
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking 10 worst player trades in NFL history.
- Charles Davis (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) NFL mock draft: Trades galore as Patriots make it a 5-QB first round at No. 31.
