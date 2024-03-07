The New England Patriots had to deal with a variety of issues during their lackluster 2023 season, and injuries were right near the top of the list. The team lost several key contributors either in the short or the long term, including edge linebacker Matthew Judon.

Judon went down with a biceps injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. While there was some initial optimism that he might be able to return down the stretch, he eventually was forced to spend the remainder of the season recovering — a process that continued to extend into the offseason.

However, Judon gave an encouraging update during a recent appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

“Comeback going good,” he said on Wednesday. “Me and my trainers Nick and Dan in Dallas, we’re just working hard to get back all the strength and flexibility. And we’re there now. It’s been a long time. So for that, I’m doing well.”

Judon joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, and quickly made his presence felt as one of the team’s most impactful defenders. As such, he registered 25 sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries over his first two seasons and was voted to the Pro Bowl each year.

He was off to another good start in 2024 as well, notching four sacks and a safety over the first three games. The fourth, however, put a premature end to what was shaping up to be another quality campaign.

“I felt like like a rubber band hit me. Pow!” Judon said about the injury. “I was like, ‘Damn.’ It was really hurting for a minute. I was like, ‘I can’t really bend it.’”

The 31-year-old went on to explain that actually getting hurt was not the worst part of the experience.

“The worst part is trying to get the pads and jersey off,” he said. “They’re like, ‘It’s your biceps.’ So, we took it off. But obviously I had to shower, so I was showering, couldn’t use my right hand. So, I was all lefty. And then it was kind of hurting.

“But after that, got through surgery and it started healing really fast. I was trying to come back, but I didn’t get to come back this year. I got a lot in store next year.”

Judon is entering the final season of the four-year contract he signed with the Patriots in 2024. With Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings both headed for free agency, he is one of only two pure edges — the other being practice squad member William Bradley-King — currently on the roster for the upcoming season.