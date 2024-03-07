It’s a new era for the New England Patriots. With long-time head coach and quasi-general manager Bill Belichick leaving the club earlier this offseason, the new regime led by Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf is tasked with getting the organization back on track.

The next major opportunity to do so already awaits: NFL free agency, which is set to begin on Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m. ET.

The Patriots and the league’s other 31 franchises will all be quite busy in the days leading up to that pivotal day on the calendar as well: the so-called legal tampering period will open on Monday, March 11, at noon. Traditionally, much of the big moves will already happen early during that negotiation window.

As for the Patriots, they are expected to be aggressive. Not only are they under new leadership and coming off back-to-back seasons without a playoff berth, they also are among the NFL leaders in available resources. Mayo, Wolf and company are therefore in a good position to purposefully tackle the beginning of the franchise’s first major rebuild in 24 years.

In order to not get lost amidst all the chaos, our traditional Patriots Free Agency Tracker is here to help. We will keep you up-to-date on all the latest developments, rumors and news, so please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit.

Patriots free agents

CB Alex Austin (ERFA): TBD | Profile

WR Kendrick Bourne (UFA): TBD | Profile

TE Pharaoh Brown (UFA): TBD | Profile

OT Trent Brown (UFA): TBD | Profile

CB Myles Bryant (UFA): TBD | Profile

ST Cody Davis (UFA): TBD | Profile

S Kyle Dugger (UFA): Transition-tagged (1 year, $13.82 million) | Analysis | Profile

RB Ezekiel Elliott (UFA): TBD | Profile

ST Christian Elliss (ERFA): TBD | Profile

TE Mike Gesicki (UFA): TBD | Profile

LB Terez Hall (RFA): TBD | Profile

TE Hunter Henry (UFA): TBD | Profile

ED Anfernee Jennings (UFA): TBD | Profile

S Jalen Mills (Void/UFA): TBD | Profile

WR Tre Nixon (ERFA): TBD | Profile

OL Michael Onwenu (UFA): TBD | Profile

WR Jalen Reagor (UFA): TBD | Profile

OT Riley Reiff (UFA): TBD | Profile

QB Nathan Rourke (ERFA): Re-signed (1 year, $915k) | Analysis

ED Josh Uche (UFA): TBD | Profile

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (ERFA): TBD | Profile

LB Mack Wilson Sr. (UFA): TBD | Profile

Special teamer Matthew Slater and offensive lineman James Ferentz were also originally scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency. However, both announced their retirements from football earlier this offseason and are therefore no longer of consideration.

Patriots acquisitions

TBD

Patriots departures

CB J.C. Jackson: Released | Analysis

News and rumors tracker

The Patriots have done their due diligence on Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. | Report

Patriots transaction: The Patriots have placed the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger. | Report

New England was among the teams expressing interest in Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans before his re-signing. | Report

The Patriots have expressed interest in retaining free agent Josh Uche. | Report

The Patriots and tight end Hunter Henry are “far apart” on a new contract. | Report

The Patriots have extended a contract offer to wideout Kendrick Bourne. | Report

Patriots transaction: Backup quarterback Nathan Rourke has become the first Patriots free agent to re-sign with the club. The exclusive rights free agent was signed on a one-year tender. | Report

Patriots transaction: Cornerback J.C. Jackson has been released just five months after returning to New England via trade from the Chargers. | Report

The Patriots have an extension on the table for pending free agent Kyle Dugger. | Report

Anfernee Jennings has changed agencies ahead of free agency. | Report

Michael Onwenu has fired his agents before his first ever trip to the open market. | Report

Kendrick Bourne is expected to test the market. | Report

Patriots transaction: The Patriots and offensive tackle Trent Brown did not agree to a new contract before the February 19 deadline, voiding his contract. He is now scheduled to enter the open market on March 13. | Report

