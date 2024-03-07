Patriots retain cornerback Alex Austin ahead of free agency

Alex Austin will be staying with the New England Patriots beyond the new league year.

The cornerback, who loomed as an exclusive-rights free agent, announced Thursday that he has been retained by the organization for 2024.

It’s official.. I’m back for another one!! Can’t wait to turn up with y’all this season… Let’s run it! #ForeverNE ❤️ — Alex Austin (@kinnggalex) March 7, 2024

Austin, 22, landed with the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft at No. 252 overall. The Oregon State product would be claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans at the 53-man deadline last August. Three games and an October stint on the practice squad followed before he signed to the active roster in Foxborough amid attrition.

From there, Austin made five appearances for New England. His first career start arrived versus the Kansas City Chiefs in December and spanned every defensive down. And on New Year’s Eve, the 6-foot-1, 191-pound corner would record his first interception against former teammate Josh Allen.

Austin’s rookie stay with the Patriots included 211 snaps on defense and 22 snaps on special teams. He logged nine tackles over that span while adding a pass breakup in the finale.

As an ERFA with fewer than three accrued seasons, New England marked the only club allowed to extend a one-year tender to Austin, who moves forward with a non-guaranteed $915,000 salary.

The NFL’s legal tampering window opens at 12 p.m. ET next Monday. The official start of free agency follows at 4 p.m. ET next Wednesday.