Patriots reportedly tendering offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for 2024

A summer acquisition will be staying with the New England Patriots into the spring.

The organization plans to tender offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., as reported Thursday by MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

Wheatley, 27, arrived in Foxborough in exchange for running back Pierre Strong Jr. ahead of the 53-man roster deadline last August. He appeared in his first NFL games beyond the preseason versus the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, totaling five snaps on special teams, before being placed on injured reserve due to a knee issue in October.

The Patriots opened Wheatley’s practice window in December. It closed after 21 days without his activation.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound converted tight end by way of Michigan, Stony Brook and Morgan State went undrafted in 2020. On the heels of an opportunity in The Spring League, Wheatley made his initial NFL stops with the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. He then spent 2022 on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns, overlapping with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and offensive line coach Scott Peters.

As a player on an expiring deal with fewer than three accrued NFL seasons, Wheatley stood among New England’s exclusive-rights free agents. He will move into 2024 at the league minimum for his service time.

The new league year officially begins next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.