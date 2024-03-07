Patriots reportedly sign ex-Steelers starting tackle Chukwuma Okorafor

A 59-game starter will be arriving in Foxborough ahead of the new league year.

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The move did not make Thursday’s NFL transaction wire.

Okorafor, 26, entered the league in the third round of the 2018 draft. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Western Michigan product did so after twice earning first-team All-MAC honors as well as invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. He would go on spend six seasons with the organization that filled out his card at No. 92 overall.

Over that span, Okorafor made 77 appearances and stayed in for 3,938 snaps on offense to go with 220 snaps on special teams.

While aligning at right tackle for the bulk of his career, Okorafor has also spelled in on the blindside and reported as an eligible tight end. Penalized eight times last campaign, Pro Football Focus charted his pass protection for allowing pair of sacks, no quarterback hits and nine hurries. He started seven games after rookie Broderick Jones entered the fold at No. 14 overall through a draft-day trade with the Patriots.

The Steelers released Okorafor amid a series of roster moves in February. The veteran bookend had signed a three-year, $29.25 million contract extension prior to reaching free agency in 2022.

The legal tampering window opens next Monday at 12 p.m. ET.