Christian Barmore broke out last season as one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. Now, the New England Patriots have a chance to build around him in a strong free agent class.

The team already started making moves, clearing some salary off the books by releasing veteran run stopper Lawrence Guy. Replacing him with someone better and younger could be the goal in free agency.

Christian Wilkins

You may know Wilkins from his dominance in the AFC East. Four of his 20.5 career sacks came against the Patriots, including one in each of New England’s matchups with the Dolphins last season. The 2019 first-round pick broke out with nine sacks in 2023, with his versatility on the defensive line giving offensive linemen fits.

Christian Wilkins beats O'Cyrus Torrence and gets the strip-sack + the recovery! #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/LHPTEeZRLw — ★★★★★ (@TSV__1) January 8, 2024

Paired with Christian Barmore, New England’s defensive line would become elite.

Chris Jones

It isn’t hard to argue that Chris Jones could have been Super Bowl MVP for the Chiefs with his six pressures and three stops against the 49ers. Jones has racked up 26 sacks in the last two seasons, a monster amount for a defensive lineman who spends most of his time lined up inside.

There may be effort concerns in the regular season, but the eight-year veteran knows how to turn it on in big moments. I genuinely don’t know where you would start as an offensive coordinator trying to game plan against both Jones and Barmore.

I know it's a pipe dream, but if the #Patriots are serious about getting an elite defender, they have to inquire about Chris Jones if he hits the market



Proven champion and game-wrecker who could be another powerful, versatile, and explosive technician beside Barmore pic.twitter.com/NfbUNdCh69 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 4, 2024

D.J. Reader

At 335 pounds, D.J. Reader has been a great run defender since he came into the NFL in 2016. Through four years with the Texans and four seasons in Cincinnati, Reader has consistently excelled at stopping the run. Despite low sack totals, he’s also graded out as a good pass rusher, too. Reader could fill the hole in New England’s front once held by Lawrence Guy.

Very excited to watch elite nose tackle DJ Reader play football on Sunday #Bengals pic.twitter.com/90FxhWpUJm — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) September 6, 2023

Adam Butler

After spending his first four seasons in New England, Butler signed with the Dolphins in 2022 and the Raiders in 2023. The veteran is a free agent yet again, and he put have a spot back in New England. Butler had five sacks in 2023, one shy of his career high set in New England in 2019. As a rotational defensive lineman and pass rusher, he could be an excellent addition for the Pats.

DT Adam Butler splits the RG/RT on this T/E stunt with Maxx Crosby. Butler works hard into B gap to pick the RT, RG comes off his block to pick up Crosby leaving rush lane for Butler.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/2gNaEKhuC8 — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) December 28, 2023

Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw could be something of a reclamation product for New England. Picked 14th overall in 2020, he has managed just five career sacks in four seasons with San Francisco, two of which ended on injured reserve. The Patriots could take a bet on his athleticism and hope a change of scenery turns him into the player the 49ers thought he could be.

Javon Kinlaw uses a forklift move to generate the pressure that led to this errant throw that was picked off by Deommodore Lenoir pic.twitter.com/Q1fUsVWXG4 — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) October 17, 2023

Other names on the market

Grover Stewart, Sheldon Rankins, Quinton Jefferson, Raekwon Davis, Jordan Elliot