PostPulpit Mailbag: What is Matthew Judon’s future in New England?

With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, the New England Patriots now turn their main attention to free agency. As the legal tampering period kicks off on Monday, it will mark the first major chance for Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo to start their roster rebuild.

So, let’s explore what moves they could make and more in this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag.

Is Matthew Judon on the roster next season? Extended, traded or something else - Andrew D.

An underrated story line this offseason is the Patriots star rusher. After last summer’s ‘hold-in’, Judon has no guaranteed money remaining on the final year of his contract. As a 31-year old coming off a season-ending injury, the decision is an interesting one for Wolf and Co.

With the top edge defenders not reaching free agency, New England may find it best to retain Judon this season and not create a big need at the position. If that’s the case, perhaps both sides explore an extension that could even lower his cap hit this season.

The other avenue would be a trade. The top comparison would be Khalil Mack, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers two seasons ago for a second- and future sixth-round pick. Mack was 31 at the time of the deal, whereas Judon will enter next season at 32.

Where things stand now, I'd lean that Judon returns next season. Beyond the way he continues to talk about the team and recruit free agent, Jerod Mayo mentioning last week that it’s important to still have veterans in the room was noteworthy.

Does the tight end position get a makeover with all of their players hitting free agency? - TJ

There should be some new life in the room next season. I’d expect Pharaoh Brown to return in free agency while the team could work something out with Hunter Henry or look for a more explosive upgrade in free agency, such as Noah Fant.

From there, New England should add at the position in the draft after sitting out of last year’s class. While using a first-round selection on Brock Bowers may be poor roster construction, Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders could be in play on day two.

After those consensus top two, there are a number of intriguing options throughout day three. That list includes Penn State’s Theo Johnson, Illinois’ Tip Reiman, Ohio State’s Cade Stover, Colorado State’s Dallin Holker, and Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott.

What about Uche? Will he come back - Mike

Uche’s market will be one of the more interesting ones to watch unfold. His production took a step back last year due to an injury as well as a more disciplined approach in a New England scheme that prioritized setting the edge and gap interiority.

However, a more aggressive approach may take place on the defensive side of the ball under the new coaching staff. Perhaps that allows Uche to get back to his ’22 self as he would be free to pin his ears back and attack quarterbacks.

If that’s the route they take, the path should be there for Uche, who is a big fan of new head coach Jerod Mayo, to return in a potential increased role.

If New England adds Daniels or Maye in the draft, what’s the biggest specific need beyond just better weapons or blockers? - Evan B.

As you point out, they obviously need to surround either quarterback with better pass catchers and protection. But one specific trait that comes to mind is vertical speed, as both Daniels and Maye love to push the ball downfield.

While Tyquan Thornton has that skillset, he certainly hasn't proved he can be reliable with the other aspects of his game. I’d perhaps search for that weapon either on the secondary market in free agency or later in the draft, with Alabama’a Jermaine Burton early on day three coming to mind. Beyond his ability to get downfield, Burton has sneaky good contested catch skills for his size (6-feet, 194 pounds) and strong ball tracking ability.

@CamMagicMan Is the Draft really still 6 weeks away?

Unfortunately, Cam. Plenty of smokescreen season ahead. Stay strong.

That’s all for this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag. If you have questions you’d liked to be answered next week, submit them on Twitter using #PostPulpit. Make sure to be following @iambrianhines and @PatsPulpit as well.