New England Patriots links 3/08/24 - Free agency set to explode next week: What will Wolf do?

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
NFL: Combine
Eliot Wolf
TEAM TALK

  • Evan Lazar talks about the report that the Patriots agreed to terms with free agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor.
  • Evan Lazar examines the free agency forecast for the Patriots at wide receiver. The Pats are heading into yet another offseason where a top priority is adding offensive playmakers, which feels like a sentence we type every year in New England.
  • 2024 Free agency discussion: Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo and Evan Lazar discuss the potential players on the free agent market who could fit in the Patriots system and more. (9 min. video)
  • Patriots Unfiltered: Free agency preview, Mock drafts and NFL draft talk. (2 hours)
  • Patriots Catch-22: Ranking the draft WRs, rebuilding the O-line, free agency preview. (2 hours)

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots have increased their CB depth by signing 2nd-year DB Alex Austin. Austin played five games for the Patriots, finishing the season with nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.
  • Alex Barth reports the Patriots have signed former Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.
  • Mark Daniels offers his take on the Patriots retaining CB Alex Austin and picking up T Tyrone Wheatley’s option.
  • Andrew Callahan previews 5 free agent offensive tackles who could protect a franchise QB.
  • Taylor Kyles discusses some top defenders the Patriots could pursue in free agency.
  • Jonathan Alfano notes the safety free-agent market took an interesting turn with the Broncos releasing All-Pro Justin Simmons. With so many teams cutting ties with high-profile safeties, the market at the position could be taking a dip.
  • Sara Marshall says with so many pending free agents from their team needing to be re-signed, it’s not ideal that the Patriots are running into trouble already to do so.
  • Mark Daniels looks at the Patriots kicker situation: Rookie Chad Ryland struggled last season, so will the Patriots bring in a veteran kicker this offseason?
  • Darren Hartwell relays Tom E. Curran on why the Patriots should NOT use their No. 3 pick on a QB.
  • Jordan Daly NFL Rumors: A report from draft analyst Tony Pauline says the Patriots have their sights set on LSU’s Jayden Daniels for the No. 3 pick in the draft and would trade down if he was selected prior. The report says some scouts within the organization are disinterested in UNC’s Drake Maye.
  • Mark Morse posts some free agency projections and a post-combine Patriots mock draft. Pats pick WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3.
  • Harrison Reno notes that with Tyquan Thornton’s failure to make an impact in New England so far, does that mean they should shy away from a speedster WR prospect like Xavier Worthy?
  • Rhys Knott is concerned about the 2024 Patriots becoming the 2020 Browns.
  • Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Is Russell Wilson a Patriots fit?
  • Ian Logue’s Patriots Notebook: As they try to entice free agents, the Patriots have to make a key move ahead of next week; More.
  • Chris Mason notes that new data shows the Patriots near bottom of NFL in cash spending for 2023.
  • Jerry Thornton insists it’s time we had a family meeting to discuss what to do with Mac Jones.
  • Pats Procrastination podcast: Clare and Chudders discuss the recent combine, franchise tagging and free agency and celebrate Clare’s three year anniversary with Pats Propaganda. (38 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Alex Barth picks the top 6 quotes from The Dynasty, Part 7.
  • Mike Kadlick offers his reactions to ‘The Dynasty: Episode 7: Under pressure. “I’ve stayed away from calling this a complete Kraft-umentary so far, but the opening scene to Episode 7 changed my mind a bit. While I (sort of) understand putting the story of Kraft’s ring being stolen by Vladimir Putin in the documentary, and I understand he was with Murdock on the trip to Russia, having the media oligarch not only in the documentary, but sit there and profess to us how great of a businessman Kraft is, was a bit much for my liking.”
  • Alex Barth picks the top 6 quotes from The Dynasty, Part 8. Bill Belichick on the drafting of Jimmy Garoppolo: “Look, age is age. As a coach and somebody who is responsible for an organization, it’s trying to do what’s best for the team, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do.”
  • Mike Kadlick shares some reactions, nuggets, and takeaways from Episode 8: Score to settle. Scott Pioli is back with a legendary quote about Tom Brady.
  • Faith Pinnow mentions that Episode 8 is a look at Brady’s return to the spotlight following the Deflategate scandal. It’s set to the soundtrack of Taylor Swift’s un-released song “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),”
  • Mark Daniels tells us what we learned about the Patriots in Ep. 7 & 8 of ‘The Dynasty’.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Some Chiefs, Dolphins fans who attended record-cold playoff game now need amputations, per report. /’Eesh... that game literally “cost an arm and a leg”.
  • Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid cut the line into the NFL, now he cut the line out of prison

