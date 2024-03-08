New England Patriots links 3/08/24 - Free agency set to explode next week: What will Wolf do?

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar talks about the report that the Patriots agreed to terms with free agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor.
- Evan Lazar examines the free agency forecast for the Patriots at wide receiver. The Pats are heading into yet another offseason where a top priority is adding offensive playmakers, which feels like a sentence we type every year in New England.
- 2024 Free agency discussion: Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo and Evan Lazar discuss the potential players on the free agent market who could fit in the Patriots system and more. (9 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Free agency preview, Mock drafts and NFL draft talk. (2 hours)
- Patriots Catch-22: Ranking the draft WRs, rebuilding the O-line, free agency preview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots have increased their CB depth by signing 2nd-year DB Alex Austin. Austin played five games for the Patriots, finishing the season with nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots have signed former Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.
- Mark Daniels offers his take on the Patriots retaining CB Alex Austin and picking up T Tyrone Wheatley’s option.
- Andrew Callahan previews 5 free agent offensive tackles who could protect a franchise QB.
- Taylor Kyles discusses some top defenders the Patriots could pursue in free agency.
- Jonathan Alfano notes the safety free-agent market took an interesting turn with the Broncos releasing All-Pro Justin Simmons. With so many teams cutting ties with high-profile safeties, the market at the position could be taking a dip.
- Sara Marshall says with so many pending free agents from their team needing to be re-signed, it’s not ideal that the Patriots are running into trouble already to do so.
- Mark Daniels looks at the Patriots kicker situation: Rookie Chad Ryland struggled last season, so will the Patriots bring in a veteran kicker this offseason?
- Darren Hartwell relays Tom E. Curran on why the Patriots should NOT use their No. 3 pick on a QB.
- Jordan Daly NFL Rumors: A report from draft analyst Tony Pauline says the Patriots have their sights set on LSU’s Jayden Daniels for the No. 3 pick in the draft and would trade down if he was selected prior. The report says some scouts within the organization are disinterested in UNC’s Drake Maye.
- Mark Morse posts some free agency projections and a post-combine Patriots mock draft. Pats pick WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3.
- Harrison Reno notes that with Tyquan Thornton’s failure to make an impact in New England so far, does that mean they should shy away from a speedster WR prospect like Xavier Worthy?
- Rhys Knott is concerned about the 2024 Patriots becoming the 2020 Browns.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Is Russell Wilson a Patriots fit?
- Ian Logue’s Patriots Notebook: As they try to entice free agents, the Patriots have to make a key move ahead of next week; More.
- Chris Mason notes that new data shows the Patriots near bottom of NFL in cash spending for 2023.
- Jerry Thornton insists it’s time we had a family meeting to discuss what to do with Mac Jones.
- Pats Procrastination podcast: Clare and Chudders discuss the recent combine, franchise tagging and free agency and celebrate Clare’s three year anniversary with Pats Propaganda. (38 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Glen Erby (Yahoo! Sports) NFL free agency 2024: Details on the legal tampering window, key dates to know.
- Analytics Team (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats: AFC free agency needs. Patriots: QB, WR, OT.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL 2024 Free agency mailbag: Lions, Jets may be enticing landing spots this offseason.
- Conor Orr (SI) Ten bold free agency predictions: 1. The New England Patriots will spend big money.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) WR Kendrick Bourne hoping to re-sign with Patriots: ‘They hold a special place in my heart, so I would love to go back’.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 RBs led by big names like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 WRs includes gambles galore.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) One player every team should sign this offseason. Patriots: OG Kevin Dotson.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency matchmaker for each AFC team. Patriots: WR Marquise Brown.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Predicting every team’s biggest free agent signing. Patriots: OT Jonah Williams.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL making clear safeties no longer worth the money: Why league’s view on position has changed in recent years.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings, updated.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Alex Barth picks the top 6 quotes from The Dynasty, Part 7.
- Mike Kadlick offers his reactions to ‘The Dynasty: Episode 7: Under pressure. “I’ve stayed away from calling this a complete Kraft-umentary so far, but the opening scene to Episode 7 changed my mind a bit. While I (sort of) understand putting the story of Kraft’s ring being stolen by Vladimir Putin in the documentary, and I understand he was with Murdock on the trip to Russia, having the media oligarch not only in the documentary, but sit there and profess to us how great of a businessman Kraft is, was a bit much for my liking.”
- Alex Barth picks the top 6 quotes from The Dynasty, Part 8. Bill Belichick on the drafting of Jimmy Garoppolo: “Look, age is age. As a coach and somebody who is responsible for an organization, it’s trying to do what’s best for the team, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do.”
- Mike Kadlick shares some reactions, nuggets, and takeaways from Episode 8: Score to settle. Scott Pioli is back with a legendary quote about Tom Brady.
- Faith Pinnow mentions that Episode 8 is a look at Brady’s return to the spotlight following the Deflategate scandal. It’s set to the soundtrack of Taylor Swift’s un-released song “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),”
- Mark Daniels tells us what we learned about the Patriots in Ep. 7 & 8 of ‘The Dynasty’.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Some Chiefs, Dolphins fans who attended record-cold playoff game now need amputations, per report. /’Eesh... that game literally “cost an arm and a leg”.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid cut the line into the NFL, now he cut the line out of prison
