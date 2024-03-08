Patriots re-sign free agent Hunter Henry on reported 3-year, $27 million deal

The New England Patriots have retained another member of their free agency class. Tight end Hunter Henry, who was set to hit the open market next Wednesday, will return to the Patriots on a new three-year, $27 million contract.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport were first to report the extension and the base value. Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald later reported the length of the deal.

Henry, 29, entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016. He joined the Patriots on a three-year, $37.5 million contract during the 2021 offseason, and has been one of the team’s most reliable players on the offensive side of the ball ever since.

In total, he appeared in a combined 49 games for the Patriots over the last three seasons, catching 134 passes for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns. Henry also was voted a team captain in 2023.

Nonetheless, his outlook heading into the offseason was uncertain. Not only did the Patriots overhaul their offensive coaching staff, including the coordinator and tight end coaching positions, he also was coming off a season-ending knee injury. As of earlier this week, the two sides were believed to be “far apart” on a new contract.

However, it seems that they have now found a common ground. Henry therefore becomes the second unrestricted free agent retained by the Patriots this offseason; they already used the transition tag to keep safety Kyle Dugger from the market.

Free agency will start on 4 p.m. ET on March 13. The so-called legal tampering window will open two days earlier.