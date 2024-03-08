What re-signing Hunter Henry means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots remain busy with the start of free agency looming. After adding depth at offensive tackle on Thursday, the Patriots re-signed tight end Hunter Henry to a new three-year deal on Friday.

Here’s what retaining their top tight end means for New England from a big-picture point of view.

Reliable weapon returns

Since arriving to New England in 2021, Henry has been a consistent option in the Patriots’ passing attack. That has included serving as a top red area target, where his 17 touchdowns over the last three seasons were tied for fifth among all tight ends.

Hunter Henry's season is officially over. Only the Lions' Sam LaPorta (9) has scored more touchdowns than Henry (6) among tight ends.



Would you like to see the team captain back in New England next season? pic.twitter.com/DQW7fdOk5C — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 6, 2024

Despite his work inside the 20’s, Henry is also a reliable middle of the field chain mover. The 29-year old was still able to get open against man coverage, where his 14 catches and three scores last season against man coverage ranked ninth and tied for first in the league, respectively.

In a barren tight end market — that already saw Dalton Schultz re-sign with the Houston Texans — maintaining solid production at the position was worth New England’s while, especially if a rookie quarterback is under center next season.

Maintaining leadership

Beyond his reliability on the field, Henry was elected a team captain for the Patriots last season. For a team that is undergoing plenty of organizational changes and already lost fellow captain Matthew Slater to retirement, retaining veteran leadership — specifically on the offensive side of the ball — is an added bonus.

Salary cap implications

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Henry’s new three-year deal is worth a base value of $27 million with a max value of $30 million. After his previous contract included a $12.5 annual average, the new deal is set at $9 million per season with added incentives.

While the structure and guarantees of the contract will determine Henry’s first-year cap hit, it’s safe to say New England’s salary cap space (currently projected around $84 million) will decrease before the start of free agency.

Future outlook

With Henry returning, New England still has work to do at the tight end position as Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown are set to hit the open market. After Henry’s deal, it would be a surprise to see the team spend any more significant money at the position, however.

Pharaoh Brown is a strong candidate to re-sign, while New England may also add another veteran depth piece — former Browns tight ends Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper serving as potential options. The Patriots would also be wise to still add a project player at the position in the draft.