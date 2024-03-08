Patriots awarded no compensatory selections ahead of 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft’s 34 compensatory picks reached their destinations on Friday.

But the New England Patriots, as projected, were not among the 14 teams to receive added capital heading into April.

The Patriots have amassed 48 compensatory selections since the NFL management council’s installment in 1994. That tally ranks the organization behind only the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and the league-leading 56 earned by the Baltimore Ravens.

A pair arrived in Foxborough for previous head coach Bill Belichick’s war room last year. Slotted in the fourth round at No. 135 overall and the sixth round at No. 210 overall, the latter became Liberty wide receiver DeMario Douglas. As for the former, it would be sent to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for what became UCLA guard Atonio Mafi and Michigan State cornerback Ameer Speed.

Prior to then, New England went without compensatory assets during the 2022 draft cycle.

Clubs that lose “more or better” compensatory free agents than acquired in the previous league year are eligible under the formula. The maximum per club for compensatory selections, which became tradeable in 2017, stands at four.

Valued from the end of the third round through the end of the seventh round, the net-loss equation factors in salary, playing time and postseason awards. Special compensatory picks were amended in the league’s 2020 collective bargaining agreement to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within clubs.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, director of scouting Eliot Wolf and Co. move forward with the rights to seven selections, starting at No. 3 overall.