Patriots trade candidate Mac Jones reportedly drawing interest from other teams

The New England Patriots moving on from quarterback Mac Jones this offseason seems like a foregone conclusion. It remains to be seen how and when the expected split will happen, but the team might be getting some value back for its former first-round investment.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots have received calls about Jones. They “appear open” to moving on from Jones via trade.

The 15th overall selection in the 2021 draft, Jones earned the Patriots’ starting job as a rookie and had a big hand in the team going 10-7 and making the playoffs that year. The future seemed bright for the Alabama product at that point, but he failed to develop as hoped over the next two seasons.

In part due to repeated change on the offensive coaching staff and an inadequate supporting cast, and in part because of his own shortcomings, Jones regressed into one of the worst QBs in football by 2023. He was benched on four occasions in favor of backup Bailey Zappe, before losing his starting job for good following a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants in late November.

Zappe himself was not a significant upgrade, but Jones remained on the sidelines for the rest of the year. In fact, he ended his third season as New England’s third-string option: the season finale versus the New York Jets saw him demoted to a healthy scratch behind Zappe and in-season waiver wire pickup Nathan Rourke.

Even with the Patriots making far-reaching coaching changes this offseason — including replacing virtually the entire offensive staff — Jones’ future remained uncertain. With the team set to pick third overall in the draft, however, him ever regaining his QB1 status was considered an unlikely outcome.

The NFL trading window will open on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, simultaneously to the 2024 free agency period.