New England heads into 2024 with top outside linebacker Matthew Judon set to return from a torn biceps that ended his 2023 prematurely and Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings expected to hit free agency. Veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise is under contract for the team for the upcoming season, and Keion White will look to build in his second year.

Without Judon, the New England Patriots’ pass rush fell short at times in 2023. Adding depth to their pass rush group is key to improving the defense under new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington.

Danielle Hunter

At 6-foot-5, 263 pounds, Danielle Hunter is a do-it-all defensive end with a proven track record. Hunter has five seasons with 10 or more sacks, including a career-high 16.5 for the Vikings in 2023. That production will also come with a hefty price tag, but he would be a true three-down edge defender opposite Matthew Judon.

Danielle Hunter beats All-Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk inside with a sick spin move to sack Jameis. pic.twitter.com/lmrkzj5UHJ — Matt Fries (@FriesFootball) November 14, 2023

Andrew Van Ginkel

Van Ginkel is a speedy outside linebacker who specializes as a pass rusher. The 2019 fifth-round pick posted six sacks this past season, a career high, and added 53 total pressures for the Dolphins. He also posted a strong coverage grade, adding a pick-six against the Commanders in Week 13.

Andrew Van Ginkel has been phenomenal to start the season. The motor has always been great, but he’s more refined as a pass rusher now. I’m interested to see the playing time between him, Phillips, and Chubb going forward. The best pass rushing group involves all 3 on the field. pic.twitter.com/if4zm4gLrR — Finscentral (@finscentral) October 10, 2023

Van Ginkel would likely be a designated pass rusher in New England’s scheme, but he has graded out as a better run defender than Josh Uche. With the Patriots familiar with the division rival, could they see Van Ginkel as an upgrade?

Jonathan Greenard

Greenard first stood out to me when he picked up a sack and three tackles against the Patriots in 2021. The 2020 third-round pick broke out opposite Will Anderson in 2023, picking up 12.5 sacks, 52 tackles, and 22 quarterback hits — all career bests. Greenard is an exceptionally well-rounded player who would be a useful and versatile piece in New England’s defensive front.

Texans Jonathan Greenard is always making plays.



Back-to-back screen killer + 3rd down sack pic.twitter.com/JK9ujLveZA — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) December 7, 2023

Bryce Huff

Huff is another AFC East designated pass rusher. He’s been a PFF darling, posting pass rush grades of 86.8 and 88.0 in the past two seasons for the Jets. The site credits him with 103 pressures in that span on 507 pass rush snaps, working out to a pressure every five reps. That is an astounding rate.

Bryce Huff in his season finale:



2 sacks (his 1st 2 sack game)

7 QB pressures

4 QB hits

2 TFLs

90.8 PFF grade & 89.6 pass rush grade (both season highs)



Huff ended the season with double digit sacks, the 1st #Jets edge rusher to do so in a decade



This season… pic.twitter.com/1MszFTdr0N — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) January 9, 2024

Huff falls squarely into the “could he be better than Josh Uche?” category of edge rushers the Patriots could add.

Za’Darius Smith

Nine-year vet Za’Darius Smith has bounced around the league as of late, spending time in Cleveland, Minnesota, and Green Bay in the last three seasons after starting his career in Baltimore. Smith has picked up at least 50 pressures in five of the last six seasons, falling short only in 2021 when he played just 37 snaps due to injury.

He also has experience rushing opposite Matthew Judon, with the duo combining for 15.5 sacks in Baltimore in 2018. Pairing those two together yet again could work out for the Patriots.

Cleveland's Za'Darius Smith strip sacks Gardner Minshew. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recovers to secure the win for the Colts.pic.twitter.com/yhadsa0OWP — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 22, 2023

Other names on the market

Michael Hoecht, Sheldon Rankins, Quinton Jefferson, Raekwon Davis, Jordan Elliot