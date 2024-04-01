New England Patriots 04/01/24 - How Pats avoid being April fools on draft weekend

TEAM TALK
- Patriots and NFL 2024 calendar: Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the offseason workout program dates.
- Mike Dussault puts together his Mock Draft 2.0: Pats strike twice in the first round.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Could QB Jayden Daniels fall to Patriots at third overall? Brady night; Alonzo Highsmith’s role; ‘Systems change’; More.
- Steve Balestrieri’s Sunday Patriots News: Draft prep, Drafting a QB at #3; More.
- Andrew Callahan’s NFL Notes: What’s up with the Patriots? 25 thoughts 25 days before the Draft. [Free]
- Ben Volin’s Sunday Football Notes: Never mind the kickoff and hip-drop tackle. The NFL’s real concern is that scoring is down. [Free]
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: An order of operations for Patriots’ draft weekend.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: What if top three needs can’t be filled in 2024 NFL Draft?
- Matt Geagan reports the Patriots offseason program is set to begin April 8.
- Jerry Thornton gives us his Patriots fan’s draft wish list.
- Mark Daniels would be surprised if the Patriots didn’t draft one of these five “best-fit” QBs.
- Matt Dolloff talks about the report that the Patriots have top QB prospect Drake Maye ‘squarely on their radar.
- Taylor Kyles’ Patriots 2024 Draft Prospect Tracker: NE met with Drake Maye’s top weapon for third time.
- Conor Roche relays what Drake Maye said of his meeting with the Pats during UNC’s Pro Day: “They’ve been great.”
- Phil Perry spotlights several offensive guards who could make sense for Eliot Wolf in this year’s draft.
- Mike Kadlick says the Patriots reportedly met with UNC WR Tez Walker while in Chapel Hill.
- Conor Roche passes along a report that Kyle Dugger “remains dissatisfied” with the Pats’ decision to place the transition tag on him in March, which he still hasn’t signed.
- Karen Guregian’s 7-round Patriots Mock draft: How Pats can fix QB, OT, WR.
- Jordy McElroy puts together a 7-round Patriots mock draft: Chargers send QB Justin Herbert to Pats in mega trade.
- Harrison Reno wonders if the Patriots will use the Texans’ blueprint to rebuild.
- Mike Kadlick tells us how to attend ‘Tom Brady Night’ at Gillette Stadium on June 12.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (ESPN) NFL offseason 2024: OTA, minicamp dates for all 32 teams.
- Joseph Zucker (Bleacher Report) Updated NFL salary cap outlook for all 32 teams. Patriots: $46,941,659.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: Jordan Love-led Packers could be true Super Bowl contenders in 2024; Zach Wilson’s best team fits.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2024 trade rumors: Notable names who could still be moved before or during draft.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jets could be looking to trade down from No. 10
- Joe Tansey (Bleacher Report) Patriots’ top hypothetical trades to make splash in 2024 NFL Draft.
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) Wide receiver class is stacked, even if Marvin Harrison Jr. is No. 1.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Jayden Daniels says his elbow is “perfectly fine.”
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Draft rumors: Some teams have J.J. McCarthy ranked ahead of Drake Maye in first-round QB class.
- Matt Holder (Bleacher Report) Best team fits for top defenders to contribute as rookies.
- Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Former NFL GM and a 2-time Super Bowl champion go through the entire first round of picks. Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Arjun Menon (PFF) Market-Implied 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Scouting Department (Bleacher Report) 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL took no action on rules for reporting as eligible.
- Stephen Holder (ESPN) Why more NFL players are self-reporting concussion symptoms.
