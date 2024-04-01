Patriots draft profile: Ladd McConkey projects as an immediate NFL contributor

The New England Patriots continue their hunt of adding potential playmakers to their offense. Luckily for them, the 2024 NFL Draft features a deep wide receiver class filled with weapons capable of making an impact from very early in their respective pro careers.

One prospect among them fits the description: Georgia’s Ladd McConkey. The former Bulldog is one of the top route runners in this class who should come off the board right around the Patriots’ first pick in the second-round (No. 34).

Let’s therefore take a closer look at McConkey to find out what he would bring to the table.

Hard facts

Name: Ladd McConkey

Position: Wide receiver

School: University of Georgia

Opening day age: 22 (11/11/2001)

Measurements: 6’0”, 186 pounds, 8 5/8” hand size, 30 1/4” arm length, 72” wingspan, 9.33 Relative Athletic Score

Experience

Career statistics: 39 games | 1,213 offensive snaps, 187 special teams snaps | 119 receptions, 1,687 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns | 13 carries, 216 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns | 21 punt returns, 279 yards

Accolades: Wuerffel Trophy Winner (2023), Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team (2022), Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team (2021)

A three-star recruit in Georgia, McConkey committed to the University of Georgia where he eventually became a part of two National Championship squads.

After redshirting in 2020, McConkey played in all 15 of Georgia’s games in 2021. A Week 6 game against Auburn saw the receiver’s breakout contest, as he hauled in five passes for 135 yards and a score en route to winning SEC Freshman of the Week. McConkey finished the year catching 31 passes and five scores — including one against Alabama in the SEC Championship — as Georgia won the National Championship.

Entering 2022, McConkey saw an increased role in the Bulldogs’ passing attack. He scored two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) in the season opener against Oregon and eventually posted a season-high 94 receiving yards and a score against No. 1 ranked Tennessee. McConkey capped off a career-year (58 catches, 762 yards, seven scores) with a five catch, 88-yard, and two touchdown performance against TCU in the National Championship to help Georgia go back-to-back.

Returning to Georgia for his junior year, McConkey struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. He appeared in just nine games, where he finished with 29 receptions for 456 yards and two touchdowns. After declaring for the draft, McConkey attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he was voted the top wide receiver on the American team.

Draft profile

Expected round: 1-2 (Top 40) | Consensus big board: No. 37

Strengths: It all starts with route running for McConkey, who will enter the league already as an advanced technician. He’s a strong athlete who uses his speed and excellent short-area quickness to beat defensive backs both along the outside and in the slot. McConkey’s ability to create separation will make him a quarterback’s best friend and reliable chain mover at the next level (12.4 percent collegiate first down per route run rate; 96th percentile).

As a tough cover, things only get tougher for defensive backs once McConkey gets the ball in his hands. His change of direction ability makes him a challenge to catch while his 4.39 40 speed translates to the game field.

Ladd McConkey's 100th reception with @GeorgiaFootball gives the Bulldogs the lead. pic.twitter.com/FcaQdDO8o4 — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Weaknesses: At 6-foot, 186 pounds, there will be questions about McConkey’s size and play strength at the next level — especially as he already battled injuries throughout his time at Georgia. While he did play the majority of his snaps along the outside at the collegiate level, his size could result in him being pigeonholed inside at the next level.

Patriots preview

What would be his role? McConkey projects as one of the most NFL-ready receivers in this class due to his route running ability. He should be able to contribute immediately and would be a favorite target for any quarterback — especially a rookie. Despite New England having plenty of slot/Z receivers, McConkey should be able to find the field sooner than later — especially if he can continue to align outside at times.

What is his growth potential? If his size does not impact his availability at the next level, McConkey has a chance to be a big contributor in an NFL passing attack. It would be no surprise if the former Bulldog is an eventual 90-to-100 catch threat in the NFL.

Does he have positional versatility? While he projects mostly as a slot receiver, teams may be willingly to see if he can continue to handle outside reps at first. Additionally, McConkey has experience as a returner at Georgia and his 4.39 40-speed should allow him to fulfill the role in the NFL if needed.

Why the Patriots? After failing to make any significant upgrades at the wide receiver position in free agency, the Patriots will be in the market for talent in the draft. McConkey would provide an immediate contributor at the position who would make life easier for whichever quarterback is under center.

Why not the Patriots? As mentioned above, New England has plenty of slot/Z receiver options with DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and K.J. Osborn. If they view McConkey as strictly an inside receiver, they may opt to look for a more traditional X receiver in this year’s class.

One-sentence verdict: A route running technician who should be an immediate NFL contributor, McConkey would be a wise addition to any offense looking for a pass catcher upgrade.

