The Minnesota Vikings moved up for pick No. 23 recently, furthering their transparent efforts to stock up for a trade up to get a quarterback. In this mock, the New England Patriots are the beneficiary of their aggression, picking up a haul to slide back out of the top five.

Round 1

TRADE: Patriots trade 1-3 to Minnesota Vikings for 1-11, 1-23, a 2025 1st, and a 2025 3rd.

TRADE: Patriots trade 1-11 and a 2025 3rd to Tennessee Titans for 1-7: The Patriots open the draft with a series of moves. First, they accept a strong offer from the Vikings to move back, acquiring two additional firsts and a future third in the move back to pick No. 11. Then, they use that future third to move up to pick No. 7 with a specific target in mind.

1-7: WR Rome Odunze (Washington): With a run on quarterbacks at the top, Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is still around at pick No. 7. The Patriots, needing a true outside receiver, make a move up to go get him.

Odunze has been truly dominant in college with improvement in every season. After posting 1,145 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 2022, he turned in a season with 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023.

He is a true ball-winner on the outside with the size to excel at the catch point and the speed to be dynamic after the catch. Odunze would immediately become the top dog in New England’s offense where his ability to attack anywhere on the field would put a spark into the unit.

All roads lead to Rome @RomeOdunze highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NH8Fn1QXzh — Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 21, 2024

1-23: WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU): With wide receiver already addressed, the Patriots could go with offensive tackle or quarterback here. However, with Thomas on the board, the opportunity to completely overhaul the receiver room in one draft is too good to pass up.

Thomas broke out last season for LSU with 1,177 receiving yards and a whopping 17 receiving touchdowns opposite Malik Nabers. At nearly 6-foot-3 with 4.34 speed and a 38.5-inch vertical, Thomas is an explosive athlete who is a big play threat every time he steps on the field. In 14 games last season, Thomas had a reception of 30 yards or longer in eight of them.

Daniels to Thomas



That's another TOUCHDOWN

ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/AFnqxfdc0Q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2023

Round 2

2-34: OT Kingsley Suamataia (BYU): With their first pick in the second round, the Patriots grab a project at tackle for new offensive line coach Scott Peters to mold. Suamataia will be just 21 years old for his entire rookie season, and he has experience at both tackle spots. The BYU product excelled at the combine as well, posting a Relative Athletic Score of 9.38. He isn’t the tallest tackle prospect at under 6-foot-5, but his 34 1/4” arms more than make up for that.

Suamataia has all of the tools to be an NFL starter, but he needs plenty of development to turn his athleticism into consistent play at tackle. He should start his career as a developmental swing tackle with the upside to be a full-time starter in year two.

Kingsley Suamataia is a prospect that has grown on me exponentially since the Senior Bowl. Probably more comfortable on the right, but showed he can play left last year pic.twitter.com/ng5HAzDUar — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 30, 2024

Round 3

3-68: DL Brandon Dorlus (Oregon): Dorlus is a versatile defensive lineman whose quickness jumps off the tape. He lined up all over the front at Oregon, spending most of his time as a 3-tech but with plenty of snaps rushing the passer as a 5-tech or even outside the tackle. In New England’s defense, his quickness would be put on full display with the wide array of twists and stunts the Patriots use. He has work to do as a run defender, but he should be part of the defense’s pass rush packages on day one.

Oregon EDGE 3 Brandon Dorlus is super intriguing to me at 6-3 290. Has versatility to his game with where he can align and how he can align. Whether he's standing up off the edge or playing with his hand in the dirt as 4i, he's got a great motor and shows a good PR plan. pic.twitter.com/dMeuqHvg7p — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 13, 2023

Round 4

4-103: OT Matt Goncalves (Pittsburgh): The Patriots continue to address offensive line in this mock, drafting the versatile tackle out of Pitt. Goncalves started at left tackle before an injury ended his 2023 season early, and he split time between the left and right sides in the two previous seasons. He even spent time at left guard as a freshman in 2020. Goncalves has been rock solid as a pass blocker regardless of where he’s lined up, not allowing a single sack in the past two seasons. He isn’t the most mobile or fluid prospect, but the former team captain plays with enough power to find a role in the NFL.

Matt Goncalves (#76) LT/RT



*These clips are from 2022 when he played RT. Switched to LT this year but only played 3 games due to injury.



Pros: versatility (has played both Left and Right Tackle along with some games at Guard), awareness on stunts, technique, wide base, thick… pic.twitter.com/V7dGvTMOHE — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) February 20, 2024

Round 5

5-137: HB Isaac Guerendo (Louisville): Speed. That’s what you get with Isaac Guerendo. The Louisville running back ran a 4.33 40-yard-dash at 221 pounds. He isn’t the lightest on his feet, but his combination of speed and size can be a nightmare for defenders. Guerendo is also willing as a pass blocker and more than capable as a receiver.

Someone who caught my eyes this season AND had a great combine (I’m sure I mentioned him)



RB Isaac Guerendo. Speed, power, balance, catch-ability . Could be a late round steal! https://t.co/UQwRHHYx9R pic.twitter.com/ZLHajPQZ7X — Logan Graffia ️ (@thesoulman57) March 29, 2024

Round 6

6-180: TE A.J. Barner (Michigan): If you want toughness on your offense, A.J. Barner is the guy for you. The former Michigan and Indiana tight end has just 610 career receiving yards, but he had the highest PFF run blocking grade of any tight end in the draft. Barner could instantly replace Pharaoh Brown’s role in the offense and contribute in Alex Van Pelt’s blocking schemes.

Here's AJ Barner getting a key block on Chop Robinson to spring a Michigan touchdown run against Penn State. pic.twitter.com/LIVo0R0EdT — Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) January 18, 2024

6-193: CB M.J. Devonshire (Pittsburgh): The lengthy press corner from Pittsburgh could provide good depth for New England’s secondary. Despite standing at 5-foot-11, Devonshire’s 6-foot-6 wingspan allows him to jam receivers and make plays on the ball. With seven picks in the past two seasons, he has displayed the ability to be a playmaker defensively.

MJ Devonshire ICES it for Pitt pic.twitter.com/YURVQiSvnX — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 21, 2023

Round 7

7-231: S Dominique Hampton (Washington): Hampton is a long and fast defensive back who tested well at the combine. He isn’t afraid to hit hard, where he can be a nightmare for opposing receivers at the catch point. Hampton’s wide wingspan helps him wrap up when tackling as well. He still has room to grow with processing speed and proper tackling angles, but he could be a high-upside addition to the defense.

Washington SAF Dominique Hampton posted impressive athletic scores at the Combine, but his tape also showed a skillful safety pic.twitter.com/XyCONcOPXI — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 20, 2024

This mock sets up New England perfectly to drop in a rookie quarterback next year while adding an extra first-round pick in next year’s draft to help them get one they like.

Double-dipping at wide receiver in the first allows the Patriots to turn a weakness into a strength overnight, and the addition of two “X” body types at the position allows DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne to play in the slot more often where they’re better suited.

Two picks at tackle and one at tight end help shore up the team on the line of scrimmage offensively, and a blazing fast running back should be able to take advantage of the holes created. Three picks on defense should help to build out New England’s depth on that side of the ball.

