April Fools’ Day can be a pain in the buttocks for those closely invested in professional athletes and teams, either as fans or as media members. Every apparent news report needs to be treated with suspicion, no announcement can be taken at face value — even if they are made faithfully.

That scrutinization process is a lot easier when the person seemingly breaking news is a) an established jokester, and b) sharing something so ridiculous you quickly realize you have been tricked. Not a lot of people in the NFL can claim both on this April 1.

Matthew Judon can.

The New England Patriots linebacker took to Instagram to seemingly announce his retirement. Sharing well-designed graphics and a statement fitting of a player calling it quits, Judon posted the following with the caption “THANK YOU PATRIOTS NATION” followed by, for some reason it seemed, a horse emoji:

At first glance and when disregarding the date, the post seems to be of a serious nature. A 31-year-old four-time Pro Bowler with 119 games on his NFL résumé, Judon announcing his retirement would come as a surprise but not entirely unexpected considering the circumstances.

This is what makes the post and attached statement look so believable, at least up until the final four words:

Thank you Patriots Nation For showing me so much love and support these past three years in New England. I can honestly say that New England has become one of my favorite places on Earth, and it is all thanks to you, the fans. Although this chapter is coming to a close, I am unbelievable excited for the next stage of my career, competing in Professional equestrian show jumping.

In case you are wondering: no, Matthew Judon is not ending his NFL career to become a professional equestrian show jumper. And if that seemingly strange choice for a second career does not have you convinced, he also attached a third photo of him feeding a horse his phone.

Still, the April Fools’ joke did what it was supposed to do, at least if the reaction of Judon’s teammate Kendrick Bourne is to be believed:

There is no day quite like April Fools’ Day, for better or worse.