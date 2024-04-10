When the New England Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium on Monday for day one of their voluntary offseason workout program, a familiar face joined them.

Despite retiring in February, Matthew Slater was back in the building with his former teammates. That’s something Patriots players should apparently get familiar with, as Slater will remain with the team in an “advisor” role, according to safety Jabrill Peppers.

“I didn’t think he was done anyway,” Peppers said on Tuesday. “So, I think this is his way to stay engaged but take the load off of his body, get some more time with the family, but also still be a part of the organization and doing the thing he loves to do.”

As for Slater’s specific role, Peppers was not exactly sure what the “advisor” position consisted of, but is excited to continue to have the long-time captain in the building.

“As long as I get to bounce some knowledge off of him and see him around the locker room, having Slate in the locker room, he uplifted spirits and always knew what to say,” Peppers continued. “So, I’m definitely happy we kept him in the building.”

Whether Slater’s role is an official full-time or not is yet to be known, but his experience and leadership abilities will surely be an added boost to new head coach Jerod Mayo’s staff — one that also includes fellow former Patriots players Tiquan Underwood (assistant wide receivers) and Dont’a Hightower (linebackers).

“As I transition into this next phase in my life, certainly I love being involved however I can — in a way that makes sense for my family and I,” Slater recently said about his post-playing future.