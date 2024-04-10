Patriots draft profile: Ja’Lynn Polk can serve a valuable role in an NFL passing attack

The New England Patriots continue their hunt of adding potential playmakers to their offense. Luckily for them, the 2024 NFL Draft features a deep wide receiver class filled with weapons capable of making an impact from very early in their respective pro careers.

One of those names is Ja’Lynn Polk, who served a key role in a potent Washington offense this past season. Polk’s production increased each year with the Huskies which will likely result in his name being called on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Let’s therefore take a closer look at Polk to find out what he would bring to the table.

Hard facts

Name: Ja’Lynn Polk

Position: Wide receiver

School: University of Washington (via transfer of Texas Tech)

Opening day age: 22 (4/11/2002)

Measurements: 6’1 3/8”, 203 pounds, 9 3/4” hand size, 31 3/4” arm length, 74 1/2” wingspan, 8.81 Relative Athletic Score

Experience

Career statistics: 41 games (32 starts) | 2,012 offensive snaps, 135 special teams snaps | 143 receptions, 2,231 receiving yards, 18 receiving TDs | 5 rushing attempts, 47 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Accolades: Freshman All-America Third Team (College Football News, 2022)

A high-school standout in Texas, Polk originally committed to Texas Tech where he appeared in all 10 games his freshman season. After finishing with 28 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns, polk transferred to the University of Washington in the spring of 2021.

His Huskies career started slow as an injury limited him to just three games in his first season out west. In 2022, Polk played in all 13 games and finished third on the team in receptions (41) and receiving yards (694). That included a career game against Michigan State where he posted 153 receiving yards and three scores — tying for second-most in a UW single-game history.

Entering 2023, Polk solidified himself as Washington’s No. 2 receiver behind Rome Odunze. Polk posted career highs in receptions (69), touchdowns (nine) and receiving yards (1,159) — which were the sixth-most in Washington history. With the Huskies in the College Football Playoff, Polk posted his seventh 100-yard receiving game of the season in a victory over the Texas Longhorns. After losing the CFB Championship to Michigan, Polk declared for the draft.

Draft profile

Expected round: 2-3 | Consensus big board: No. 68 | Patriots meeting: N/A

Strengths: Polk features a very consistent game that can align from either out wide (59 percent) or in the slot (41 percent). He has good hands and strong ball skills where he consistently hauls in passes outside his frame.

This is one of my favorite catches from this past season and I think embodies Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk: he snatches a pass while horizontal and absorbs a massive hit.



He’s tough, he’s got vice grip hands, a good route runner and competitive. pic.twitter.com/bEOJpgjlNt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2024

As a route runner, Polk has the ability to work through contact and stack opposing defensive backs. He also isn’t shy of working over the middle of the field and has great feel of finding open space against zone coverage.

Polk is also an extremely willing blocker as his former head coach Kalen DeBoer called him one of the “toughest and strongest” players on Washington’s squad.

Weaknesses: Polk features just an average athletic profile that translates to the game field. He isn’t a quick twitch athlete which sometimes leads to issues getting open versus press coverage and less YAC ability.

It’s also worth noting that Polk’s best season of production came in a stacked Washington position group that featured fellow receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan — all with Michael Penix Jr. under center.

Patriots preview

What would be his role? Polk’s toughness and experience at the college level should allow him to see an NFL role quickly into his rookie season. Improvements against press coverage should also keep Polk in a similar versatile role between the slot and out wide.

What is his growth potential? Polk’s adequate athletic profile may limit his growth potential at the next level. With that being said, the traits in his game could still allow him to grow into a valuable No. 2 option in a NFL passing attack — where teams need multiple contributors in today’s game.

Does he have positional versatility? As mentioned above, Polk featured a roughly 70-30 split between aligning out wide versus in the slot throughout college. Polk also handled five total rushes the last two years at Washington and average 9.4 yards per attempt, which featured a 27-yard touchdown. He also totaled 135 special teams snaps across four different units in the kicking game.

Why the Patriots? New England continues to look for pass catcher upgrades and Polk has the skill set to be a strong option in a passing attack. He would also provide New England’s depth chart another receiver with inside-outside versatility.

Why not the Patriots? The Patriots’ wide receiver position currently features a handful of complimentary pieces, which could result in them setting their sights higher than a player like Polk, who could max out as a strong No. 2 option. Plus, New England might also prefer someone who projects to spend the majority of their time along the boundary as they lack a true X-receiver.

One-sentence verdict: Polk’s average athletic profile may limit him at the next level, but he still has the makings and upside to serve a valuable role in a passing attack.

What do you think about Ja’Lynn Polk as a potential Patriots target? Is he an attractive Day 2 target? Or should the team swing big with athleticism at the wide receiver position? Please head down to the comment section to share your thoughts.