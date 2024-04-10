Speedy wide receiver Troy Franklin among Patriots’ latest pre-draft visits

The New England Patriots’ list of Top-30 visits continues to grow, with two more players added to the mix so far this week. Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin and British Columbia offensive tackle Giovanni Manu are both expected to visit Gillette Stadium in the near future.

Franklin spent his entire three-year college career at Oregon, appearing in 40 games and catching 160 passes for 2,483 yards as well as 25 touchdowns. He decided to forgo his senior season to enter the draft.

During the pre-draft process, the 6-foot-2 and 176-pound wideout posted a Relative Athletic Score of 9.02 — in large part due to his speed and explosiveness. His 4.41-second 40-yard dash ranks in the 82 percentile for wide receivers, with his 39-inch vertical jump in the 85 percentile.

A projected second-round pick, Franklin will likely be used as a perimeter wide receiver at the next level. As such, he would help address one of the biggest needs on the Patriots’ current roster: following the release of veteran DeVante Parker, the team has only two true X-receivers under contract — Jalen Reagor and T.J. Luther — with tweeners such as Tyquan Thornton and K.J. Osborn also factoring into the mix.

Like Franklin, Giovanni Manu would also help address a major need for the Patriots.

A mountain of a man at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, Manu has extensive experience lining up at the left tackle spot currently up for grabs in New England. The projected late-round pick is a project, but his rare combination of size, power and surprising foot speed makes him a developmental option worth considering on Day 3 of the draft.

With Franklin and Manu both added to the pre-draft visits list, the Patriots now have at least 16 of their 30 available spots filled. Of those 16, seven were reserved for offensive tackles and two more for wide receivers.

Historically, those visits hint at New England’s draft plans: last year alone, the club brought no fewer than six of its 12 eventual draft picks in at one point during the process — including first-round selection Christian Gonzalez.