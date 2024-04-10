New England Patriots links 4/10/24 - Safety depth solid for 2024, but future uncertain

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots re-sign Safety Kyle Dugger.
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye’s fit with the Patriots.
- Mike Dussault points out how Patriots veterans Hunter Henry and Jabrill Peppers are leading the way as the team gets underway with their offseason team activities.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Texans are all in with CJ Stroud.
- Mike Dussault passes along the report that former Patriots CB Logan Ryan has decided to call it a career after 11 NFL seasons that brought him two championships.
- Press Conferences: Hunter Henry - Jabrill Peppers.
- Highlights: New players and veteran jersey numbers unveiled. (33 sec. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Kyle Dugger re-signing, players return to work, draft talk. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss writes how Eliot Wolf was built to lead the Patriots at the NFL draft.
- Doug Kyed highlights Hunter Henry and Jabrill Peppers on how it’s ‘too early’ to set expectations for 2024 despite changes that have already been made.
- Taylor Kyles relays Jabrill Peppers talking Mayo’s leadership, Belichick’s impact, and Covington’s influence.
- Mike D’Abate hears from captain David Andrews on why he is optimistic heading into the new season.
- Ben Volin advises the Patriots that ‘size matters’ at quarterback. If they’re lucky, North Carolina’s Drake Maye will fall to them at No. 3. He checks all the right boxes. [Free]
- Karen Guregian gives us a cheat sheet on potential Patriots QB target Jayden Daniels.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview: Linebackers. ‘This year’s linebackers class is a thin one. No players at the position are expected to go in the first round, only four or five are expected to go in the top 100, and the total number drafted is projected to be somewhere in the mid-teens.’
- Mark Daniels’ Patriots draft preview: Safety is an underrated need. The Pats have solid depth at the position, but only Kyle Dugger and Marte Mapu are signed beyond 2024.
- Mike Kadlick ranks the top 5 interior offensive & defensive line prospects in the 2024 class.
- Taylor Kyles’ Patriots draft prospect tracker: New England to meet with one of the draft’s premier speedsters, Oregon WR Troy Franklin.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots extra points: Matthew Slater to serve as ‘advisor’?
- Dan Kelley takes an offseason look at each member of the roster leading up to the 2024 season. Today: Punter Bryce Baringer, who had a solid season in New England as a rookie.
- Harrison Reno relays ESPN expert Bill Barnwell who argues against the Patriots trading down from No. 3, despite still having a seemingly depleted roster.
- Chris Mason notes Jabrill Peppers is not a fan of NFL’s ban on hip-drop tackles, “I don’t know how you officiate it.”
- Dan Kelley’s Patriots Daily: Kendrick Bourne recruits Brandon Aiyuk.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph evaluate and grade some of the latest mock drafts. (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Sports Staff (Yahoo! Sports) 2024 NFL Draft guide: 32 teams, 32 needs, picks, best fits and more.
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) 2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 QBs headlined by Drake Maye, Caleb Williams.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) 2024 NFL Draft position rankings: The top players at every position.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2024 NFL Draft: Favorite underrated prospects.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Seven of nine tagged players have signed long-term deals, months before deadline.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Ravens working out whether Malik Cunningham will be a quarterback or receiver.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL position-specific helmet options will more than double for ‘24.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Brazil game announced: Packers to face Eagles in Week 1’s São Paulo game.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0. Pats pick Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 3.
- Max Chadwick (PFF) 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- NFL Draft Show: Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak discuss the draft needs for every AFC team. (1 hour)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Chris Mason notes Bill Belichick made quite an impression in Nebraska earlier this month. Speaking at a University of Nebraska coaches clinic last week, Belichick awed Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Vince Wilfork sticks up for Bill Belichick after controversial docuseries.
