 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 4/10/24 - Safety depth solid for 2024, but future uncertain

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Safety Joshuah Bledsoe
Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...