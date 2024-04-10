It all starts and ends at the quarterback position for the New England Patriots in this year’s NFL Draft. After the group fell apart during the 2023 season, leading to a 4-13 record and previous starter Mac Jones getting traded to Jacksonville, the club is in desperate need of a long-term solution at the most important spot in the game.

From that perspective, the Patriots picked a good year to bottom out and earn the third overall selection. The 2024 draft, after all, offers some intriguing talent at the quarterback position.

Before diving into some of the most attractive options available for New England in late April, let’s take a look at what they have available at the position heading into the draft. Their current depth chart looks as follows:

Jacoby Brissett (14) | Opening day age: 31 | Contract: Signed through 2024

Bailey Zappe (4) | Opening day age: 25 | Contract: Signed through 2025

Nathan Rourke (13) | Opening day age: 26 | Contract: Signed through 2024

With five months to go until the regular season, the Patriots would be looking at Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe competing for the starting position in new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s system. Free agency acquisition Brissett, who already worked with Van Pelt in Cleveland and is an experienced player in the league, would be the clear favorite.

The Patriots using the 31-year-old as a bridge starter even if they draft a quarterback high seems like a realistic outcome nonetheless. That said, as a look at the following list of QBs illustrates, there are some players within New England’s range — i.e. those not named Caleb Williams — that might come in and start right away.

But as you will see when scrolling further down, even some of those not in that category have some serious franchise quarterback potential. Facing a multi-year rebuild, that also should be quite attractive for a team having to start from square one on the offensive side of the ball.

Day 1 starter

Jayden Daniels (LSU): A true dual-threat quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at LSU, Daniels offers a special combination of passing prowess and running ability. While he is a bit on the slender side and does not have the same heater of an arm as other QB prospects, he could transform an offense right from the moment he enters the building. His playmaking ability is special, and would be able to put serious pressure on defenses even in his rookie year. | Expected round: 1 (Top 5) | Draft profile

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington): There are several questions surrounding Penix Jr.’s game: his injury history, unorthodox mechanics, age, and NFL transition from a rather unique Washington offense all could be red flags for a team. That said, there is no denying his NFL-caliber size and arm talent, and his ability to rally his teammates. Sprinkle 45 career starts over the top and you get a player capable of starting Day 1. | Expected round: 2 | Draft profile

Bo Nix (Oregon): The most experienced quarterback in this year’s draft, and any NFL draft, Nix started a whooping 61 games between stints at Auburn and Oregon. Along the way he posted some impressive numbers, but there are questions about his high-end upside. Will he ever be more than a point guard after posting an average depth of target of just 6.8 yards per attempt in 2023? That remains to be seen, but he could come in and at the very least be serviceable right from the get-go. | Expected round: 2

Future starter

Drake Maye (North Carolina): In case the Patriots end up selecting Drake Maye third overall, they could decide to start him right away. However, given the uncertain state of the offensive roster and Jacoby Brissett’s presence as a possible bridge QB, they also could afford to bring him up to speed slowly and gradually. Whenever he takes over, however, he offers the complete package: he combines size and feel for the pocket, with a high-octane right arm to make every throw in the book. His upside is immense, even though his floor might be lower than Jayden Daniels’. | Expected round: 1 (Top 5) | Draft profile

J.J. McCarthy (Michigan): The big enigma of the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy is a well-built prospect with tremendous athleticism, a powerful arm, and some big-situation experience on his résumé. He has all the things you would want from a long-term starting quarterback, but his actual play is somewhat of a mystery. He averaged just 23.3 pass attempts per start in a run-centric Michigan offense, and appeared to be kept under wraps for much of his college career. Will he be able to carry an NFL team when asked to do so? That is entirely possible, but it might take time to find out. | Expected round: 1 (Top 10) | Draft profile

Developmental project

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina): At 6-foot-0, Rattler is undersized compared to traditional quarterback standards. That being said, he offers a good arm and outstanding technical foundation that should carry over from the college to the NFL level. Add plenty of experience as a 42-game starter, and you get a player who could develop into a usable option at the next level with some time and patience. | Expected round: 3

Joe Milton III (Tennessee): Joe Milton could throw a tight spiral in a Category 5 tornado and at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds looks the part of an NFL quarterback. So, why is he in the “developmental project” category and expected to get drafted on Day 3? Because his college play and physical attributes did not match up. He is your classic low risk/high reward project whose returns, if any, will only come in a few years. | Expected round: 4-5

Devin Leary (Kentucky): Similar to Joe Milton, Leary also has a cannon for an arm and has shown he can make NFL-level throws. However, he also has been erratic at times when it comes to accuracy and decision making. He might turn out to be a diamond in the rough, but chances also are that he is no gemstone at all. | Expected round: 5-6

Future backup

Michael Pratt (Tulane): Pratt has experience, a good feel for his surroundings, and solid size. What he does not have is a powerful arm, which in turn might limit his future in the NFL. He probably could start at one point, but has “backup” written all over him. | Expected round: 4-5

Jordan Travis (Florida State): Travis is on the smaller side, the older side, and on the “doesn’t have an exceptional arm” side. His experience and dual-threat ability might help him earn a job as a future backup or scout team option. | Expected round: 5-6

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame): Hartman started 57 games during his career at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, was a multi-year captain, and has some good basic athleticism and understanding of the game. His rather average arm will limit what he can become in the NFL, however. | Expected round: 6-7

When looking at the overall group of quarterbacks — again excluding presumptive first overall pick Caleb Williams out of USC — one can see a drop-off between the cream of the crop and the rest. Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy are the top options in the Patriots’ range, with at least two of them available at No. 3.

If New England wants to use that pick to commit to a quarterback, there are arguments for all three of them. Daniels offers enticing playmaking skills and pro-level readiness, whereas both Maye and McCarthy may have superior upside.

Whatever the Patriots decide to do, there are targets aplenty to infuse some talent into a quarterback room that was sorely lacking in that department in 2023.