When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft named Jerod Mayo his team’s next head coach back in January, Kraft explained he always knew being a head coach was in Mayo’s future.

Patriots players felt the same.

“Even my first year here, I felt like he could be a head coach just by how he commanded the room, his attention to detail, how he got the best out of his guys,” safety Jabrill Peppers said Tuesday.

“And I think one of the greatest qualities a head coach can have is his knowledge of the game, how he teaches it. Everyone learns differently. So, you have to be good across the board so all players get conveyed the right information.”

With Mayo serving as the team’s de-facto co-defensive coordinator the past few seasons, New England’s defense has been one of the top scoring units in football. That led to Mayo receiving numerous job interviews else well before ultimately staying with the Patriots.

Peppers, like many others, was happy that he did.

“He’s a leader of men. He knows how to motivate you, get the best out of you,” he said. “[He’s a] playful guy. But when it’s time to play, when it’s time to work, it’s time to work. So, I saw it early and I’m just happy we didn’t lose him anywhere else.”

With Mayo staying put, the new head coach was also able to avoid losing DeMarcus Covington by naming him the team’s new defensive coordinator. Peppers is excited to continue to play under Covington as well, who played a big role on the entire defense despite being the unit’s defensive line coach for the last three seasons.

“DC had a huge role on defense last year,” Peppers explained. “I think it’s tremendous. He’s a knowledgeable guy, knows the defense inside and out. … He was very instrumental to my time here. I’m happy he got the chance. I’m happy I get to play for him and keep building on this thing.”

Through the early days of the offseason workout program, life under the new staff has been noticeably different for Patriots players. Much of that has to do with now playing under for a former player in Mayo himself, who spent eight years in the NFL as a linebacker and can relate to his players on a first-hand level.

“When a guy knows not only what it takes to get here but to stay here and be successful, play it at the highest level, play it in the biggest game, it just gives you a different sense. I feel as though, even when the young guys come in, a guy who sat in their seats before, they’re more inclined to listen to what he has to say. No matter how hard-headed they are.

“I think that with his knowledge of actually playing and then learning under Bill, and with the rest of the coaches, I think it’s definitely a good thing. A lot of former players have had success in this league. So, we’re going to do our due diligence to make them look good and see where this thing goes.”