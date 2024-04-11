Patriots draft profile: Theo Johnson is a worthy investment at the tight end position

The New England Patriots managed to re-sign Hunter Henry and also brought Austin Hooper aboard as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Even with them and La’Michael Pettway under contract for 2024, however, their tight end position remains a work in progress.

If the team looks to add developmental talent at the position in the upcoming NFL Draft, Penn State’s Theo Johnson is an intriguing mid-round prospect to add. Let’s explore what he would bring to the roster if New England potentially looked his direction.

Hard facts

Name: Theo Johnson

Position: Tight end

School: Penn State

Opening day age: 23 (2/26/2001)

Measurements: 6’6 1/8”, 259 pounds, 10 1/4” hand size, 33” arm length, 80 3/4” wingspan, 9.92 Relative Athletic Score

Experience

Career statistics: 45 games (29 starts) | 1,740 offensive snaps, 243 special teams snaps | 77 receptions, 938 receiving yards, 12 receiving TDs

Accolades: All-Big Ten honorable mention (2023), Penn State’s Iron Lion Award (2023)

Growing up in Canada, Johnson led his high school to back-to-back city and region championships as a wide receiver while being named All-Canada and an Under Armour All-American. The four-star Johnson eventually committed to Penn State as the No. 3 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class.

Johnson caught just 23 passes during his first two seasons — which included shortened freshman due to the Covid-19 pandemic — as a depth tight end.

Entering 2022 on the Mackey Award Watch List, Johnson started nine games alongside fellow tight end Brenton Strange. Johnson set a career-high with 75 receiving yards in Week 8 against Minnesota before ending the regular season hauling in 62 yards and two touchdowns to be named the coaching staff’s Offensive Player of the Game.

A team captain in 2023, Johnson then started all 13 games and set career-highs in receptions (34), receiving yards (341) and touchdowns (seven) — tied for third in a single season among Penn State tight ends. He declared for the NFL Draft and accepted his invitation the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Draft profile

Expected round: 3-4 | Consensus big board: No. 101 | Patriots meeting: N/A

Strengths: Johnson took over the NFL Combine back in February posting a top-10 RAS among all tight ends since 1987. He is an outstanding athlete for a 6’6”, 259 pound tight end who can runaway from defenders on crossers and seam routes — where he impressed at the Senior Bowl.

While he has a big frame, Johnson’s catch radius is even larger as he consistently is able to snag passes above, behind and in front of him (above). He also posses a threat in the red area and has no issues working in traffic as he hauled in six-of-his-nine contested catch situations the past two seasons.

The last intriguing part of Johnson’s game is his blocking ability. While there is still some work to be done, Johnson is not afraid to do the dirty work in the trenches and even held up one-on-one in pass protection his fair share. The aforementioned “Lion’s Award” he earned last season at Penn State was given to the player who demonstrates intensity and consistency in the strength and conditioning program.

Weaknesses: Johnson’s production steadily increased throughout his Nittany Lions career, but he was never blew up the box score throughout his career after transitioning from wide receiver. His best season came in 2023 where he posted just 341 receiving yards as he never had a 100-yard game in 45 career appearances (75 yards was his career-high).

With Johnson’s size, he excels more as a linear threat as a route runner and not a challenger with his change of direction ability. That could lead to a more limited route tree at the next level. And despite his athletic ability, Johnson left some to be desired with the football in his hands. He averaged just 5.0 YAC per reception throughout his collegiate career and generated just two plays over 25 yards last season.

The last thing with Johnson is his background, as he was charged with two misdemeanors (one for simple assault, one for criminal mischief) in Feb. 2023 from a frat house incident. Johnson had to complete a six-month, pre-trial intervention program for first-time offenders.

Patriots preview

What would be his role? With Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper on the depth chart, Johnson would be able to be eased into action early in his New England career. He could serve as a more explosive vertical pass catcher in the group and could see increased playing time with consistent development as a blocker.

What is his growth potential? Pairing his athletic traits with his alignment and blocking utility, Johnson is an intriguing investment for any NFL team. With his ability to run seams and crossers while being a threat in the red area, Johnson has the potential making of a high-end TE2.

Does he have positional versatility? Johnson was extremely versatile throughout his four-year collegiate career, aligning in-line (48%), in the slot (39%) and even out wide (10%). With his size and athletic profile, Johnson should remain a versatile option at the next level as well. He also played over 200 special teams snaps in his career on punt and kick return coverage teams.

Why the Patriots? New England needs a young, project option in their tight end room as both Henry and Hooper will turn 30 during the 2024 season. Johnson provides just that with a strong complementary skillset due to his versatility, speed, and blocking potential.

Why not the Patriots? With Henry and Hooper atop the depth chart — and other needs — New England may opt to address the tight end position later in the NFL Draft with a more project-type player. And while Johnson has potential as a blocker, they may look for a more immediate impact blocker at the spot.

One-sentence verdict: Despite limited collegiate production, Johnson’s top notch athletic traits and versatility make him a worthy investment at the tight end position.

What do you think about Theo Johnson as a potential Patriots target? Is he worth a third- or fourth-round selection? Or are other needs more pressing at that point in the draft? Please head down to the comment section to share your thoughts.