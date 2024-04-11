Who will be selected second overall behind presumptive future Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is anybody’s guess two weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft. However, it appears a frontrunner has started to emerge.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who is coming off an immensely productive two-year stretch as LSU’s starting quarterback, is seemingly headed to the Washington Commanders at pick No. 2. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, “[t]he signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels going No. 2 to Washington.”

This, in turn, would also have a trickle-down effect on the New England Patriots. With Williams and Daniels both off the board by the time their third overall pick comes around, their own quarterback decision would be down to two players.

Unless the team swings a trade — and there are no indications of that happening right now — it will be either Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy coming to New England.

“We’ll see if anything changes in these last two weeks, and that would mean Caleb Williams goes 1, Jayden Daniels goes 2, and that would bring us to New England, which I think would have a decision to make as to wether it would take either Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy,” said Schefter on the latest episode of his podcast.

.@AdamSchefter says it is looking more and more likely that the #Commanders will take Jayden Daniels at No. 2 and the #Patriots will then choose between Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy at No. 3.



“The signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels going number two to Washington… we’re… pic.twitter.com/DUPnqZ8Xnh — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) April 10, 2024

“Now, let me say this: a lot of people are talking about New England moving out of that spot. I don’t know about that. I’m not gonna tell you they won’t — of course they would for the right offer. But, I think it’s gonna be challenging. I think for New England to trade out of that spot today, two weeks out, it’s unlikely to happen because they are going to have to move back to a spot where they would lose out on the quarterback that they want.”

Schefter mentioned the Minnesota Vikings as a potential candidate to attempt to move up the board, but still expects the top three teams — Chicago, Washington, New England — to stay in its current positions atop the draft.

“I think in all probability it goes: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, New England’s choice of QBs,” he said.

For New England, the choice would therefore come down to two high-upside players. Both Maye and McCarthy have the physical tools to develop into top-tier NFL quarterbacks, but neither is without their questions: Maye is coming off an up-and-down season at North Carolina, while McCarthy played a comparatively reduced role in a run-centric Michigan offense.

The Patriots’ decision makers led by director of scouting Eliot Wolf will have to find out who to pick in that scenario. However, by the looks of it there are only two options left standing.