Compared to other positions on the New England Patriots offense, the running back spot is in a state of relative functionality. You have a quality starting option — something the Patriots do not have at quarterback, left tackle, or X-receiver — and some rotational depth to insert into the lineup when needed.

As a look at the group as a whole shows, however, there is plenty of opportunity for upgrades and to increase the room’s overall long-term stability.

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) | Opening day age: 26 | Contract: Signed through 2024

Antonio Gibson (21) | Opening day age: 26 | Contract: Signed through 2026

Kevin Harris (36) | Opening day age: 23 | Contract: Signed through 2024

JaMycal Hasty (39) | Opening day age: 27 | Contract: Signed through 2024

Ke’Shawn Vaughn (43) | Opening day age: 27 | Contract: Signed through 2024

Out of those five players, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson are the top options on the depth chart and only true roster locks. Stevenson is your early-down option capable of also performing in short-yardage situations and as a part-time pass catcher out of the backfield. Gibson is an experienced receiving back to complement the starter on third downs and in an up-tempo setting.

The combination of Stevenson and Gibson has a solid track record in the NFL, and could turn out to be a productive one for New England in 2024. The other three players listed above, meanwhile, have yet to fully showcase their talents with the team.

While a new-look offense under coordinator Alex Van Pelt might give them opportunities to do so, and turn them into valuable depth pieces, the contract statuses alone mean that some infusion of young blood might be needed. There is some of that available in this year’s draft, even in what is a down year overall for the running back position.

With that said, let’s take a look at some options who would make sense for the Patriots presumably on the third day of the draft.

Early-down back

Trey Benson (Florida State): Benson combines solid college production with good size, and also does not have too much wear and tear on his tires. He is a powerful back who is best suited as an early-down option in a gap scheme, but also has the speed and acceleration to contribute in a zone-blocked system. | Expected round: 3

Audric Estime (Notre Dame): At not even 21 years, Estime is still a developing player whose best football should be ahead of him. He isn’t the fastest or most physically imposing running back, but he does have the necessary power, contact balance, and vision to succeed at the next level. | Expected round: 3-4

Isaiah Davis (South Dakota State): Davis met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl, and it is not hard to see why they might be interested in him. He is a sturdy-built, hard-nose runner who also was voted a team captain as a senior. | Expected round: 6-7

Receiving back

Bucky Irving (Oregon): At 5-foot-9, 192 pounds, Irving is on the smaller side and has some limitations he needs to work around. That being said, he offers extensive experience in the receiving game and has the elusiveness and vision to become a dangerous player out of the backfield. | Expected round: 3-4

Will Shipley (Clemson): A former five-star recruit, Shipley combines adequate size with solid baseline athleticism. He did average 5.2 yards per rushing attempt over the course of his career at Clemson, and had 2,748 total rushing yards, but looks best suited to serve as a third down back rather than an every-down option at the next level. | Expected round: 4-5

Blake Watson (Memphis): Neither his age nor his smaller frame necessarily help his case, but Watson has the quickness and receiving ability to carve out a role at the next level. He can be a dangerous player in space. | Expected round: 6-7

Dillon Johnson (Washington): Johnson has shown himself a reliable player capable of contributing in the passing game. Not only did he catch 173 passes for 1,054 yards in his four collegiate seasons at Mississippi State and Washington, he also gained valuable experience as a pass blocker. His injury history is a concern, though. | Expected round: 6-7

Change-of-pace back

Jaylen Wright (Tennessee): Wright, who recently turned 21, is still growing as a player. His foundation already is a strong one, though: he has good size, consistently improved in his three years at Tennessee, and can be productive between the tackles, to the outside, and catching the ball out of the backfield. | Expected round: 3

Braelon Allen (Wisconsin): Even though he just turned 20 in January — making him the youngest player in the draft — Allen brings a lot of experience to the table: he led the Badgers in rushing in each of his three seasons, totaling 3,768 scrimmage yards along the way. While not the most explosive player, he offers complementary potential as a change-of-pace option. | Expected round: 3-4

Marshawn Lloyd (USC): Injury concerns aside, there is a lot to like about Lloyd. He is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands, and was productive both as a runner and a receiver at South Carolina and USC. | Expected round: 3-4

Dylan Laube (New Hampshire): Him turning 25 during his rookie season is not ideal, and neither is him having a high number of touches on his six-year college résumé. That said, Laube has a knack for making positive plays as runner, receiver and return man, and projects to work well as a multi-faceted complementary option. | Expected round: 5-6

Two players not on this list are Texas’ Jonathan Brooks and Michigan’s Blake Corum. The consensus top two running back prospects available this year, both might come off the board as early as Round 2. While they would make sense as additions to the Patriots’ offensive roster — the team needs all the playmakers it can get — that investment might be too rich considering other more substantial needs on the roster.

But even without those two players of realistic consideration from our point of view, the Patriots have plenty of options if they want to improve their running back depth.