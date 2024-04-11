New England Patriots links 4/11/24 - Draft QBs all have flaws: Whose issues can Pats work with?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: Analyzing QB Jayden Daniels’ fit with the Patriots. Plus, the video breakdown (4 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Doug Kyed’s scouting report on potential Patriots QB J.J. McCarthy: What the stats, film and NFL scouts say.
- Andy Hart wonders what’s that smell hanging over J.J. McCarthy and the Patriots. Is he really in play for the Pats at No. 3 in the draft or is it all a smokescreen?
- Justin Leger relays Adam Schefter on how the top three picks in the Draft are likely to play out, and which two QBs the Patriots are expected to decide between: Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy.
- Mark Daniels previews the tight end prospects in this year’s draft: The Patriots now have two veterans at the top of their TE depth chart, but still need more depth.
- Ian Logue’s Thursday Patriots Notebook: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey talks meeting with the Patriots; Merril Hoge doubles down on his concerns about QB Drake Maye; More.
- Alex Barth lists the new Patriots jersey numbers for the 2024 season.
- Conor Ryan notes Jabrill Peppers explains Matthew Slater’s new role with the Patriots.
- Mark Morse says Kyle Dugger’s new long-term contract is a step in the right direction, and posts his latest full Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- Nick O’Malley’s Mock Draft Roundup: More and more mocks have the Pats taking Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.
- Nick O’Malley’s latest mock draft looks to Washington for ties to New England and talent that fits the Patriots’ needs. Pats trade down from No. 3, pick Washington WR Rome Odunze at No. 8.
- Ben Volin’s 2024 NFL mock draft: Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3. He has a lot of room to grow and may need some time to sit, but Maye is the big, strong-armed, athletic quarterback the Patriots need as they move into a new era of leadership. [Free]
- Phil Perry’s crowd-sourced Patriots mock draft includes 8 selections by fans. Pats pick QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss the Pats’ offseason workouts, Kyle Dugger’s contract extension and the rumors around the QB prospects and who may be picked at No. 3. (35 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, hot question for each team ahead of the Draft.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: Vikings building around Justin Jefferson; Plus, answers to your mailbag questions on the Bears, Giants, Panthers, Patriots, Cardinals, NFL draft and more.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Jayden Daniels breakdown: The next Lamar Jackson, or RGIII?
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The top 85 players in the NFL draft.
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) 2024 NFL Draft: Favorite players outside the top 50.
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) Top 10 WRs showcase deep class led by Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will Vikings stay put at No. 11?
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) NFL Mock Draft: Will five QBs get picked in Round 1? Pats pick QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 7-round mock draft: Four WRs picked in top 10. Pats pick QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 3.
- Sam Neumann (Awful Announcing) ESPN and Omaha Productions lock in a massive nine-year deal through 2034.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Nikefication of the NFL continues.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Ava Berger reports Rob Gronkowski unveils new Boston Public Schools weight room. The equipment was gifted by the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation (Link).
- Mike Kadlick notes Bill Belichick’s lack of a job in the NFL has many questioning why he isn’t in the league in 2024.
- Jordy McElroy relays Vince Wilfork talking Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo and No. 3 draft pick, and More.
- Chris Mason notes Bill Belichick revered Rodney Harrison long before he ever put on a Patriots uniform. Ty Law said Belichick would show tape of Rodney Harrison when they weren’t even playing the Chargers.
- Nick O’Malley highlights Ty Law on how the Patriots used to mess with Peyton Manning and yell things like “Beef Jerky!” back at him whenever he would call out “Omaha!”.
