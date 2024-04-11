Playing for Jerod Mayo, Dont’a Hightower was key draw for Sione Takitaki

Growing up a linebacker, Sione Takitaki was naturally drawn to watching others play the position. His film study — even since arriving to the NFL — included two familiar names: his new coaches, Jerod Mayo and Dont’a Hightower.

“Obviously they played for a while. Me being a linebacker, I watched them growing up,” Takitaki told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. “The style and the way they use their linebackers here, the Patriots for a long time. I feel like it fits my mold, so I’ve always watched them from afar. Even when I was young, growing up. Even when I got to the league when I was at Cleveland. I always watched them, their style of play. They’re so aggressive. The linebackers move around, the versatility they have.

“So, I’m real familiar with those guys. It’s cool to be coached by Hightower — a great — and learn from him, be a sponge from him. Even Mayo, being a head coach. Excited for him, too, to come [here] and learn from these guys.”

TakiTaki inked a two-year deal with the Patriots in free agency this offseason, with the idea of playing under Mayo and Hightower being a key part of the draw. Through the early days of the offseason workout program, Takitaki has embraced continuing to learn from his positional coach — this time in person, however.

“These last few days we’ve had meetings, and just to be in there, and be a sponge to him. With Hightower, man, he’s played the game at such a high level. Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and he’s done it for a long time. He’s a good — great player,” TakiTaki explained. “Just to see how smart he is in the classroom… how he breaks down tape… He’s been in that position as a player. So he can really relate. From the sideline, to on the field, as players learning, it’s really good for us.”

A former third-round pick out of BYU, Takitaki has spent the majority of his career as a rotational linebacker who can move around the second level. He is expected to take over some of the snaps that Mack Wilson Sr. played last season after he departed in free agency.

But no matter his role, the 28-year old is thrilled to play and learn under the head coach he grew up watching.

“Mayo’s another linebacker who’s done it at a high level — Pro Bowl, All Pro. These guys have played at a high level. [Mayo] understands the guys and I can relate to Hightower. He’s talking to us and understands the grind in and out from the field to the classroom. He can relate to us from that standpoint,” he said.

“I’m just happy to be here, man. I know it’s new times here. I’m new, but just from the last couple of days, I’m excited. You guys should be pumped, I am.”