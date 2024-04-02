New England Patriots links 4/02/24 - Pats can’t leave left tackle to later rounds

LOCAL LINKS
- OurLads posts an unofficial depth chart for the Patriots in 2024.
- Mark Daniels suggests that left tackle is a priority for the Patriots and should be addressed in the first three rounds of the draft. Here’s a look at the top five athletic fits in this year’s class.
- Chad Finn warns that if the Patriots trade out of the No. 3 spot, they’d better get a jackpot in return.
- Mike Kadlick passes along the latest rumor that has Eliot Wolf ‘pushing hard’ for the Pats to draft Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.
- Michael Hurley explains why ESPN’s data-driven prospect comparisons for Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels throw a little bit of cold water on the excitement of the draft.
- Matt Geagan finds a lot to like about both Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, but adds they also carry a few concerns for any team hoping to draft a franchise quarterback.
- NBC Sports Sunday crew discuss if drafting Drake Maye is too risky for the Patriots. (2.15 min. video) /Felger, Gasper, Bedard and Breer... that’s a Pats-loving crew right there.
- Scott Zolak & Mark Bertrand talk about how the Patriots messed up by putting the transition tag on Kyle Dugger and how they both misread the market.
- Lauren Campbell highlights NFL draft analyst Matt Miller explaining why the Patriots are ‘one of the more interesting teams’ in this year’s draft. “They have some big, premier holes to fill. When you think about how you want to build the team on offense, you start with quarterback, wide receiver, left tackle.The Patriots don’t have an answer at any of those positions right now, so they’re I think one of the more interesting teams in terms of what does this new regime do to really put their stamp on it after Bill Belichick. You have to follow those footsteps, but also you’re trying to build an offensive identity that they really don’t have now.”
- Mike D’Abate looks at the options at safety if the Patriots are forced to trade starting safety Kyle Dugger.
- Ian Logue’s Patriots Notebook: Albert Breer says Drake Maye shows similarities to Josh Allen; More.
- Alex Barth’s Mock Draft Mailbag 2.0: Options expanding for the Patriots.
- Doug Kyed puts together his new Patriots mock draft: Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3 and Doube up at wide receiver after trade up.
- Taylor Kyles offers his own Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft 3.0 (now with trades!)
- Matt Dolloff’s latest Patriots mock draft has the team double-dip in the first round at two key positions for an offense in desperate need of high-end talent.
- Andy Hart is hoping Robert Kraft doesn’t actually believe everything he says.
- Mike Kadlick notes Matthew Judon has not only been recovering from in-season surgery, but he’s also opening a new restaurant.
- Mike Kadlick tells us the Patriots projected win total is set at O/U 5.5 at FanDuel.
- Geoff Maggliocchetti highlights Cam Newton who offered insight on that viral ‘slide’ that was caught on camera and became a meme.
- Nick O’ Malley notes former Pats QB Matt Corral, who ghosted the team during his brief-and-bizarre tenure in 2023, was the starting QB for the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions this past weekend.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes Luke Braun (Locked On Vikings) to discuss a potential draft trade package between New England and Minnesota. (32 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: Why Drake Maye ‘would be the No. 1 pick in like 80% of drafts’; Plus, evaluations on Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler and more.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) First-round draft order, top five needs for all 32 teams following free agency frenzy. Patriots biggest needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, DT; More.
- Eric Galko (CBS Sports) What happens in April? Inside what NFL teams do in the weeks leading up to the draft.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 5 smartest 2024 offseason moves. No Pats.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) NFL’s best revenge games in 2024 season. Patriots vs. everyone they played last year. /Just kidding, lol, no Pats games listed.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Greg’s favorite players in the 2024 NFL draft.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Are 2024 NFL draft quarterbacks poised to make history on Day 1?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Regrading every first-round QB pick of last 15 years, from Justin Fields to Mark Sanchez. Mac Jones put in the “miss” category.
- Tony Pauline (SportsKeeda) 2-Rd NFL Mock Draft: Patriots pull major surprise at #3, pick Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Cardinals ordered to pay former team executive $3 million for defamation, per report.
