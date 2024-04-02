The New England Patriots are in a prime position to address their biggest need early in this month’s draft. As the owners of the third overall selection, they have a realistic shot at one of the top quarterback prospects available.

But while North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are the two players most closely linked to the organization, it appears another QB is worth keeping a close eye on as well: according to a recent tidbit by Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, there are some rumblings that New England might be the most likely landing spot for Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

I’m not big on McCarthy being a top-10 selection, but the UM signal caller to New England was the buzz on the pro-day circuit. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf is pushing hard for McCarthy, and he believes he has as much upside as any quarterback in this draft.

McCarthy is one of the most polarizing players in this year’s draft. A two-year starter and national champion with the Wolverines, he had a productive college career and completed 482 of 713 pass attempts (67.6%) for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions; in addition, he also scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

The problem with McCarthy is the sample size. Whereas the aforementioned Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels averaged 36.2 and 27.8 pass attempts per start at North Carolina and LSU, respectively, that number was only 23.3 for McCarthy in a run-centric Michigan offense.

The big question is why. Was it because the team of head coach Jim Harbaugh did not trust him to play a bigger part? Or was he just not asked to do certain things on a regular basis within the scheme?

The answers to those questions will decide whether or not McCarthy is indeed a realistic option to be drafted early in the first round, and maybe even join the Patriots at No. 3 overall. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf, who has final say in the draft process, seems to be lobbying for just that.

With all that said, misinformation is currently running rampant inside league circles. The Patriots’ apparent interest in McCarthy might therefore be little more than a ruse.

We will find out no later than April 25.