As the New England Patriots head into the homestretch of their draft process, their Top-30 visits list continues to grow. The latest additions are offensive lineman Darrell Simpson and linebacker Nathaniel Watson, who are both set to visit the team in the near future according to a report by Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler.

Simpson started his college career at the University of Oklahoma, but after appearing in just one game in four seasons decided to transfer to Tulsa in 2022. Over the next two years, he started 15 contests for the Golden Hurricane.

While he saw action at four of the five offensive line spots during his time at Tulsa, lining up everywhere but the center spot, Simpson projects as an offensive tackle at the next level. A majority of his 1,120 career snaps came at right tackle — 72.3 percent — and at a listed 6-foot-6, 345 pounds offers good size for the position. He is expected to go undrafted.

Watson spent his entire six-year college career at Mississippi State. Appeared in 57 total games with 39 starts for the Bulldogs, he registered 379 tackles, 21 sacks, three forced fumbles with two recoveries, and a pair of interceptions.

Besides solid production and experience, Watson also offers size and sideline-to-sideline range. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds, he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. In total, the projected Day 3 selection posted a 6.53 Relative Athletic Score.

The Patriots are allowed to bring 30 players into their facility for pre-draft visits. While no on-field work is permitted during those day-long sessions, they allow clubs to get an intimate and extended look at potential targets.

In total, New England has four Simpson and Watson are joining UCF wide receiver Javon Baker and BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. The expectation is that some of the draft’s top quarterbacks — including Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy — will also visit the team’s Gillette Stadium facility at one point.