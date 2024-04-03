New England Patriots links 4/03/24 - 2024 NFL Draft: Prospects and profiles and mocks, Oh my!

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Are you buying the latest Patriots draft rumors regarding the Quarterback class? Are reports lying or legitimate hype?
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East remains a challenge.
- Mike Dussault talks with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to get his thoughts on the 2024 Draft QB class, the Patriots biggest needs and best prospect fits. (9.31 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Trade or stick & pick? Breaking down QBs Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels; Is J.J. McCarthy a top five prospect? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Chris Mason gives us a cheat sheet on Patriots draft target Drake Maye, the rawest of the top-flight quarterbacks.
- Alex Barth previews the offensive linemen prospects that would be a fit for the Patriots in this year’s draft.
- Mike Kadlick takes a look at the top tight end and running back prospects in the 2024 class.
- Phil Perry breaks down the wideouts who best fit the “prototype” of the Eliot Wolf-led contingent.
- Mark Daniels profiles five linebacker prospects that are perfect for the Patriots.
- Faith Pinnow hears from ESPN analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid who identified New England’s biggest holes and how they could fix them: QB, OT, and WR.
- Michael Hurley says the silly season continues with Tony Pauline’s latest mock draft that has the Patriots taking Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 3.
- Richie Whitt addresses the rumors suggesting the Patriots will trade down from No. 3.
- Lauren Campbell highlights Jeff Howe (The Athletic) on why he believes the first round of the draft could be ‘absolutely wild.’
- Ian Logue’s Patriots Notebook: The Patriots situation wasn’t conducive to success in free agency; Nothing will likely change when Jonathan Kraft eventually steps in; More.
- Christopher Price’s Patriots mailbag: Cap space and rule changes are on fans’ minds.
- Michael Hurley highlights an unnamed NFL executive critical of Robert Kraft and the Patriots offseason: They missed out on everyone. It’s like Kraft can’t live in a world where he is looked at as the problem.”
- Ian Logue relays Greg Bedard’s recent article where he says it’s time for Robert Kraft to step down and for Jonathan to come out of the shadows and ‘be the voice of ownership to the fans.’ /Eh, Jonathan Kraft ain’t it.
- Chris Mason relays N’Keal Harry’s college coach Herm Edwards on why he believes Harry was a bust in New England. “He had too many followers, man. That’s what killed him. That poor kid. He had hanger-on’ers. And it was like, ‘C’mon, N’Keal.’ Because talent-wise? He’s got enough talent. He’s a big, strong physical receiver to catch the ball. And then he went to New England. That was the worst place for him to go because it just didn’t fit. That didn’t fit him.”
- Pats Procrastination podcast: Clare and Chudders discuss and debate the Patriots’ needs leading up to the 2024 draft, and which QB should they pick at No. 3? (43 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate provides his Patriots seven-round mock draft (no trades) along with his analysis of each selection. (27 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2024 NFL Draft top 50 prospect rankings.
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats trade No. 3 pick to Giants, who pick Drake Maye. Pats pick LSU WR Malik Nabers at No. 6.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) 2024 NFL mock draft. Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs taken in top 15. Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Analysts (NFL.com) Debate: Which team most needs to trade up in Round 1?
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Updated: Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024. 18 players left.
- Timo Riske (PFF) Ranking the NFL’s most productive 2023 rookie draft classes from 1 to 32. Patriots 19th, Tier 6.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Projecting six new playoff teams for 2024, including Aaron Rodgers’ Jets. No Pats.
Loading comments...