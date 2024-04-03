The NFL announced its performance-based pay for the 2023 season earlier this week, allowing players to earn some extra cash relative to their playing time and contract levels. While no members of the New England Patriots ranked among the league leaders in PBP, some of them were still able to benefit significantly.

Tops among them was guard Sidy Sow.

A fourth-round selection out of Eastern Michigan, Sow earned $1.51 million during his 2023 rookie season: he was playing on a $750,000 salary, and in addition received the entirety of his $764,116 signing bonus. His cap number stood at a relatively modest $941,029 — one of the smallest numbers on New England’s roster last season.

Due to the performance-based pay program, however, the 25-year-old was able to add an extra $620,000. It is not hard to see why: the Patriots’ starting right guard from Week 6 on, Sow ended the season with 772 offensive snaps and a playing time share of 73.5 percent.

The young lineman, who projects to keep his starting position even under a new offensive coaching staff, was outplaying his contract in 2023. His team-leading PBP number reflects this.

Sow is not the only rookie among the team leaders in that category. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, sixth-round wide receiver DeMario Douglas, fifth-round guard Atonio Mafi, and second-round defensive lineman Keion White also finished the season in the Patriots’ top-10:

G Sidy Sow: $619.3k ED Anfernee Jennings: $570.0k TE Pharaoh Brown: $535.0k WR DeMario Douglas: $441.5k G Atonio Mafi: $419.5k LB Jahlani Tavai: $414.3k OT Vederian Lowe: $380.4k DB Myles Bryant: $371.2k DL Keion White: $370.2k RB Rhamondre Stevenson: $368.3k

Every player who saw game action during the season qualifies for performance-based pay status, regardless of how many snaps they received. This is why players such as Joshuah Bledsoe ($2.4k), James Ferentz ($3.3k) and Trysten Hill ($3.5k) also find themselves on the list even though they played a team-low three, four and four snaps all year, respectively.