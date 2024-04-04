Patriots draft profile: Roger Rosengarten offers starter-level traits at offensive tackle

The New England Patriots have holes all over their roster, with the offensive tackle position one of the biggest — both figuratively and literally. While they did manage to re-sign free agent Michael Onwenu to a three-year deal and will keep him at right tackle, the left side of the line is a gigantic question mark at this point time.

At the moment, the starting role would likely be filled by Chukwuma Okorafor, Calvin Anderson or Conor McDermott. Needless to say, there is potential for improvement both in 2024 and beyond.

And while Washington’s Roger Rosengarten may not help with the former, he very well could end up addressing the latter down the line.

Hard facts

Name: Roger Rosengarten

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Washington

Opening day age: 22 (6/3/2002)

Measurements: 6’5 3/8”, 308 lbs, 80 3/8” wingspan, 33 1/2” arm length, 9 5/8” hand size, 4.92 40-yard dash, 4.60 short shuttle, 30.0” vertical jump, 9’5” broad jump, 20 bench press reps, 9.17 Relative Athletic Score

Experience

Career statistics: 33 games (28 starts) | 1,949 offensive snaps, 174 special teams snaps | 32 quarterback pressures surrendered (5 hits, 27 hurries)

Accolades: Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 (2023)

Rosengarten was a two-way lineman at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, CO, who entered the college level as a four-star recruit. He received more than 20 scholarship offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the country, and eventually decided to take his talents to the University of Washington.

After starting his career as a Husky relatively inconspicuously and appearing in only five games over his first two years, Rosengarten broke out during his 2022 campaign. From that point on, he established himself as a reliable presence at right tackle: starting all 28 games over his final two seasons, he did not surrender a single sack and helped Washington advance all the way to the National Championship Game last season.

Draft profile

Expected round: 3-4 | Consensus big board: No. 132 | Patriots meeting: N/A

Strengths: The fact that Rosengarten was not credited with a single sack given up over his final two seasons at Washington is neither a fluke nor the result of sub-par opposition. He is a pretty solid pass protector already at this stage in his career.

His secret seems to lie in his approach: he is playing the pass like the run, being proactive out of his stance and trying to engage his opposition before it gets the upper hand in one-on-one situations. Rosengarten’s active hand usage paired with permanent grip and an ability to keep his anchor dropped through contact allow him to do that, as does an effective kick-slide and fluid lower-body movement to mirror the pass rush.

In addition, he has shown plenty of promise as a run blocker. Rosengarten is quick and well-balanced out of his stance, allowing him to serve both as an inside pull blocker and to reach his landmarks on zone plays or in screen pass situations. He generally combines a competitive approach with an aggressive play style, and has shown he can be trusted as a blindside protector for left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

OT 1-on-1s for the National Team



Washington's Roger Rosengarten had nice reps on each side of the line pic.twitter.com/qJDdCer3kj — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 31, 2024

Weaknesses: Rosengarten’s 9.17 Relative Athletic Score is largely in part due to his movement skills rather than his size. In fact, there are concerns about his build and lack of length: his height and weight are both below average, while his other measurements are near the bottom fourth for offensive tackle prospects. His arm length ranks in the 26 percentile, his wingspan in the 21 percentile, and hand size in the 20 percentile.

In addition, he showed some inconsistency in pass protection despite not giving up a sack in 2022 and 2023. His balance was not as steady as one would hope, and he was out-leveraged and overpowered at times. In general, he has some work to do in the strength department in order to consistently succeed against power rushers — something that was not always the case even against Pac 12 opposition — and to become more effective when attempting to drive defenders off the ball in the run game.

He also needs to learn how to control his aggressiveness. While one reason for his success in the first place, it allowed him to open up his inside shoulder at times; the National Championship Game against Michigan was one example of a team taking advantage of this.

Patriots preview

What would be his role? Rosengarten played right tackle in college, but he should be able to transition into more of a swing role in the Patriots offense. As such, he would be a candidate to serve as a third or fourth option his rookie season before competing for a starting role — presumably at left tackle given Michael Onwenu’s presence on the right side — from 2025 on.

What is his growth potential? While there is nothing he can do about his physical limitations, Rosengarten has the baseline athleticism and technical foundation to develop into a starter in the future. Some time in an NFL weight and conditioning program should help him reach his potential.

Does he have positional versatility? During his college career, Rosengarten played five snaps at right guard, four as an in-line tight end, and three at left tackle. The other 1,937 — or 99.4 percent — were spent at right tackle. As noted above, however, he should be able to move to the left side if asked to do so: he played both spots at the Senior Bowl and did not look out of his element.

Why the Patriots? New England’s left tackle needs some infusion of talent and youth, and Rosengarten is a promising developmental option early on Day 3. If the team decides to either double-dip at the position or has belief in the current group, adding him to the mix would make sense with an eye on 2025 — possibly the same year a rookie quarterback will take over the reins.

Why not the Patriots? If the Patriots want a Day 1 starter at left tackle, Rosengarten might not be their type of flavor; even beyond the first round there are prospects more suitable to enter the lineup from the get-go than him. In addition, his size limitations might make him a no-go for the team under its new leadership.

One-sentence verdict: Rosengarten may not be the solution to New England’s offensive tackle woes in 2024, but he has the makings of a quality OT3 who possesses some starter-caliber traits.

What do you think about Roger Rosengarten as a potential Patriots target? Could he become a pick early on Day 3? Or maybe part of a double-dip at tackle? Please head down to the comment section to share your thoughts.