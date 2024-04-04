SB Nation NFL Mock Draft: Patriots look toward future with QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3

As New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said at the NFL Annual Meetings last week, “You can’t win in this league consistently unless you have a first-rate quarterback.” So as New England is on the clock with the No. 3 overall selection in SB Nation’s 18th annual mock draft, they select what they hope is their potential franchise quarterback in LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

This year’s SB Nation mock draft began with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye coming off the board with the first two overall selections, leaving Daniels as the top remaining quarterback available.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner took the college football world by storm last season as he posted a career-best 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns to go with an additional 1,134 yards and 10 more scores on the ground.

Daniels’ super power is his legs, as he’s an electric ball carrier who will be one of the fastest quarterbacks in football due to his blazing straight-line speed. In his two years in the SEC, Daniels complied over 2,000 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. His ability to create big plays as an athlete will be a nightmare for opposing defenses to defend.

JAYDEN DANIELS 85 YARDS TO THE HOUSE



pic.twitter.com/9Qe1aP9eEV — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2023

It’s important to note that Daniels isn’t just a runner, however, as he’s improved as a passer throughout his college career. He has clean mechanics that feature a very consistent throwing motion and upper body. Daniels can layer throws all over the field and is extremely accurate (78.7% adjusted completion rate at LSU) all while supporting a measly 1.1 turnover worthy play rate the past two seasons.

Daniels has above-average arm strength, but makes up for any limitations with his plus ball placement. He is perhaps the best deep ball thrower in this class as the slot fade is the best throw in his bag.

There are some worries with Daniels’ game, including his 210-pound frame that must result in a less aggressive mindset as a ball carrier at the next level. That did lead to New England listening to trade offers in this mock draft as they have not dispelled the notion that the No. 3 pick may be available for “a bag”.

However, the only team that attempted a move up the board was the Minnesota Vikings, who currently hold picks No. 11 and 23 in the first round. A move all the way back to No. 11 was too far for New England as it might leave them without the chance for any blue-chip offensive prospect.

Where things currently stand on DraftKings Sportsbook, UNC’s Drake Maye is the betting favorite to land in New England at No. 3 overall — with Daniels a close second behind him. The LSU product is currently projected to go No. 2 to the Commanders with three weeks until draft night.