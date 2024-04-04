Patriots draft profile: Adonai Mitchell has the talent worth betting on

The New England Patriots continue their hunt of adding potential playmakers to their offense. Luckily for them, the 2024 NFL Draft features a deep wide receiver class filled with weapons capable of making an impact from very early in their respective pro careers.

If the team wants to get aggressive in their search, Adonai Mitchell may be on their list. Mitchell is a terrific athlete despite his 6-foot-2 frame which may result in him being selected in back-half of round-one.

New England could look to package pick No. 34 and more to try and move up to secure Mitchell, so let’s take a closer look at the receiver to find out what he would bring to the table.

Hard facts

Name: Adonai Mitchell

Position: Wide receiver

School: University of Texas (via transfer of Georgia)

Opening day age: 21 (10/8/2002)

Measurements: 6’2 1/4”, 205 pounds, 9” hand size, 32 3/8” arm length, 77 5/8” wingspan, 9.99 Relative Athletic Score

Experience

Career statistics: 40 games (33 starts) | 1,180 offensive snaps | 93 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, 18 receiving TDs

Accolades: Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year (2023), Second-team All-Big 12 (2023)

A three-star recruit, Mitchell began his collegiate career at the University of Georgia where he quickly made an impact. In Week 3, a four catch, 77-yard, and one touchdown performance earned Mitchell SEC Freshman of the Week honors as he became a consistent part of Georgia’s talented passing attack.

Mitchell caught an early touchdown in Georgia’s Orange Bowl victory that season to help the Bulldogs advance to the National Championship game. It was there that Mitchell had two catches for 50 yards and the eventual game-winning 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Injuries bothered Mitchell his sophomore season as he missed nine total games. He returned to action right before the playoffs where he continued to produce in key moments. Mitchell tallied three catches for 43 yards and a late go-ahead score in a win over Ohio State in the CFP Semifinal matchup before catching a 22-yard touchdown in the National Championship game as Georgia won their second straight championship.

Mitchell then transferred to the University of Texas his junior season. He took on a primary role in the Longhorns passing attack playing a career-high 888 snaps. Mitchell turned the usage into a career-year setting bests in catches (55), yards (845), and touchdowns (11). He then caught a touchdown in a Sugar Bowl loss to Washington, marking his fifth-straight CFP game with a touchdown reception.

Draft profile

Expected round: 1-2 | Consensus big board: No. 29 | Patriots meeting: N/A

Strengths: Mitchell’s athletic profile is the first thing that jumps off the page as he scored an outstanding 9.99 RAS at the NFL Combine behind a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at 6’2”, 205 pounds.

The athleticism translates to the game field as Mitchell can blow by defenders along the outside and win with his explosiveness on slants and other in-breaking routes. His route running ability mirrors those of a much smaller receiver. Mitchell’s jumping ability also shines in contested catch situations as he can climb the ladder or double-jump with the best of them.

And as we mentioned above, Mitchell also comes to play in the biggest moments. He scored a touchdown in five straight College Football Playoff games as he helped win Georgia back-to-back National Championships.

Weaknesses: For someone who has all the ability to be a true difference maker at the position, Mitchell is an extremely frustrating player at times. There are several reps per game where he seems disengaged on the back side of plays, but even instances when the ball is coming in his direction (bottom of screen below).

And despite his prolific athletic profile, Mitchell offers shockingly little after the catch. His 3.0 yard average after the catch throughout his collegiate career ranks in just the third percentile. In Mitchell’s defense, however, he is a X-receiver who primarily wins vertically.

Patriots preview

What would be his role? Mitchell would enter Foxboro as the lone true X-receiver on the depth chart. While his game still needs developing, he likely would be thrusted into the main outside receiver role sooner-than-later.

What is his growth potential? While Mitchell has all the talent to be a true difference maker at the receiver position, he still needs to iron out the inconsistencies in his game. That stretches from both the plays where he disappears and the details in his route running. If the potential hits, however, Mitchell has the talent to be one of the best receivers in this class and a big-time threat along the perimeter.

Does he have positional versatility? Throughout his collegiate career Mitchell played 87 percent of his snaps out wide. That’s where he projects to stay in the NFL.

Why the Patriots? Pretty simple: the Patriots don’t have a receiver with Mitchell’s upside, body type, or talent on their roster.

Why not the Patriots? Projected to go late in the first-round, New England may not even get the chance to make a move to acquire Mitchell. Even if they did, the frustrations with Mitchell’s game could lead them to look elsewhere as well.

One-sentence verdict: The 21-year-old Mitchell has all the ability worth betting on at the receiver position, it might just take a bit of time to get all of his potential out of him.

What do you think about Adonai Mitchell as a potential Patriots target? Could he fall into New England's lap? Or would he be worth a trade-up?