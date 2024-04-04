 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 4/04/24 - Draft forecast: Three more weeks of the silly season

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft
Roger Goodell at the 2023 NFL draft
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...