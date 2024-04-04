New England Patriots links 4/04/24 - Draft forecast: Three more weeks of the silly season

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar’s final wide receiver tiers: The top 20 wide receivers in the Draft and the best fits for the Patriots.
- Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the defensive front seven; Drake Maye’s film breakdown. (27 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Bernd Buchmasser’s updated Patriots 2024 draft meetings tracker: Workouts, interviews, visits, analysis; more.
- Andy Hart talks about going from ‘In Bill we trust’ to Eliot Wolf’s opportunity to earn it.
- Matt Dolloff resets the Patriots depth charts between free agency and the draft.
- Ian Logue’s Thursday Patriots Notebook: Patriots the “fulcrum” of Bronco’s decision; Adams’ “Ernie cards” were difference makers; Odds and ends; More.
- Andrew Callahan warns fans to beware Patriots rumors during the NFL’s silly season. ‘On the NFL calendar, April Fool’s Day lasts longer than 24 hours. Try three to four weeks.’
- Michael Hurley says the strangest part of this offseason has been the meteoric rise of one Mr. J.J. McCarthy. “It’s just difficult to believe that without some history of explosive playmaking at the most important position on the field that any team — let alone multiple teams — would seriously consider spending a top-three or even top-five pick on this player.”
- Phil Perry explains why he could see Eliot Wolf liking J.J. McCarthy.
- Nick O’Malley notes he Patriots are in line to land the third QB left on the board, but one scouting report says he could be No. 1 when all is said and done.
- Geoff Magliocchetti profiles Patriots draft target Jayden Daniels: ‘The Next Randall Cunningham!’
- Mike D’Abate profiles BYU LT Kingsley Suamataia as a possible Trent Brown replacement.
- Mark Daniels spotlights five running back prospects that would be the best fits for the Patriots.
- Phil Perry breaks down five tight end prospects who best fit the Pats’ “prototype.” Size, speed matter for Eliot Wolf.
- Mike Kadlick makes the case that it’s time for the Patriots to go get a No. 1 wide receiver.
- Alex Barth looks at how the blockbuster Bills’ wide receiver trade could impact the Patriots in multiple ways.
- Hayden Bird explains how a ‘Manningcast’ clip belatedly confirmed Ernie Adams’ theory about defending Peyton Manning. /Good read. And Pats haters can go screw— Ernie Adams was the team’s ‘cheat code’, lol.
- Jerry Thornton writes that he could listen to Ernie Adams describe how he got inside Peyton Manning’s head until the sun goes nova.
- Conor Ryan highlights Ernie Adams offering his scouting report on what Bill Belichick was like as a football player.
- Mike D’Abate reports Joe Judge found a new job at Ole Miss and will hold the same title under Lane Kiffin.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Let the buyer beware when drafting a QB in the first round of the NFL Draft.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Drake Maye’s pro potential: Another Trevor Lawrence?
- Multiple Contributors (ESPN) What does the Stefon Diggs trade mean for Bills and Texans?
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Who won the Stefon Diggs trade?
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Is the Bills’ contention window over? Why Josh Allen proves that’s not the case.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Texans: Grading blockbuster deal for disgruntled Pro Bowl receiver. Texans: A, Bills: C-.
- Conor Orr (SI) Post-NFL free agency power rankings. Patriots 31st. /Oof.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL Network continues on-air talent purge.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL works with college presidents to form “Super League.”
Loading comments...