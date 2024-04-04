Patriots to host draft prospects at local pro day on Thursday

As part of their pre-draft preparation the New England Patriots will bring several prospects in for their local pro day on on Thursday. What all of them have in common is ties to the region, either through college, high school or hometown, and projected late-round or undrafted status.

While the total number is likely to be higher, we currently know of 10 players who have been invited:

WR Jalen Coker (Holy Cross)

OL Kyle Hergel (Boston College)

OL David Satkowski (Stonehill)

DT Jack Daly (Florida International)

ED Brian Abraham (Albany)

LB Daniel Abraham (Villanova)

LB Joe Andreessen (Buffalo)

CB Randall Harris (New Hampshire)

CB Jason Maitre (Wisconsin)

S Jarrett Martin (Rhode Island)

With the exception of Florida International defensive tackle Jack Daly, who has been unable to travel to New England due to adverse weather, the rest of the group is expected to work out for the team on Thursday.

The most prominent name on the list is wide receiver Jalen Coker out of Holy Cross. Measuring at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds with a solid Relative Athletic Score of 8.53, Coker primarily served as a perimeter wide receiver for the Crusaders — a position currently a major need for the rebuilding Patriots.

He appeared in 39 games in that role, and caught 164 passes. He ended his college career as the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,715) and touchdown catches (31), and also added a passing touchdown.

Coker, who already met with the Patriots at the East-West Shrine Bowl, is projected as a late Day 3 selection or a priority free agent.

The rest of the group of invitees is expected to go unselected in this year’s draft, but might have value in rookie free agency. Thursday’s workout at Gillette Stadium will give the team further clarity whether that could actually be the case.