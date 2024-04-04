Patriots to host North Carolina QB Drake Maye on Top-30 visit on Friday, per report

The New England Patriots continue to take a close look at Drake Maye, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. The latest meeting between the two will happen on Friday: Maye will be in town for a Top-30 visit, according to a report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Maye, 21, is a realistic candidate to be drafted third overall by the Patriots later this month. While less experienced than other quarterbacks in the class, he has proven himself a possible franchise-caliber player in two seasons as the Tar Heels’ starter.

Starting 26 combined games during his sophomore and junior campaigns, Maye went 611-of-942 (64.9%) for 7,929 yards with 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also gained 1,147 yards on 296 carries and added 16 more scores on the ground.

The numbers do not paint a fully accurate picture about Maye, though. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound quarterback also offers a rare combination of size, arm talent, baseline athleticism, and developmental upside. As a consequence, he is projected to come off the board rather early in the first round of the draft — possibly as early as the second or third pick.

Whether he will be available at No. 3 remains to be seen, but New England is doing is homework.

The Patriots already met with Maye at the Scouting Combine, and later again before his Pro Day at Chapel Hill. Now, they are hosting him on one of their 30 in-house visits. While ruled prohibit them from doing any on-field work with him, it will be another opportunity to get to know a player who might just end up being New England’s quarterback of the future.