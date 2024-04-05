 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 4/05/24 - Hedging their bets: Will Pats draft TWO quarterbacks?

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Houston Texans v New England Patriots
QB Jacoby Brissett from time with the Patriots
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Jeff Howe takes a look at how NFL coaches and execs are split on which QBs the Commanders and Patriots should take at Nos. 2 and 3. “The Patriots have played it perfectly to this point, heavily scouting the top quarterbacks while keeping the league on notice the third pick could be available at the right price.”
  • John Keim (ESPN) What Commanders coach Dan Quinn wants in a quarterback.
  • Matt Verderame (SI) Ranking the NFL’s best teams at every position group after free agency.
  • Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 3. “The Patriots’ reported interest in the former Wolverine might just be smoke and mirrors, but I’m buying it. McCarthy knows how to win, and that’s what this franchise needs under center to help build a Patriot Way 2.0.”
  • Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) NFL mock draft: Patriots trade out of No. 3 but still get their QB. Pats pick Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 6.
  • Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: QB class overhyped? How top of Round 1 could unfold if teams prioritize other positions. Pats pick Notre Dame OT Joe Alt at No. 3.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) 11 Favorite draft prospects, from no-doubt No. 1 pick to some old-school RBs.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Ranking the AFC teams that pose the biggest threat to the Chiefs.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Projecting 2024 performances of quarterbacks who changed teams. Jacoby Brissett: BETTER. Mac Jones: WORSE.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Projecting six NFL playoff teams primed to miss cut in 2024.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Texans wiped out final three years of Stefon Diggs’ contract.
  • Nate Davis (USA Today) Power rankings: Bills, Cowboys among teams taking big hits this offseason. Patriots: 30th.
  • Jay Busbee (Yahoo! Sports) Global domination: How the NFL is seeking its next stars beyond U.S. borders.
  • Brendan Walker (NFL.com) Which NFL divisions would be most entertaining on ‘Hard Knocks: In Season’ in 2024? No AFC East, lol.
  • Jimmy Traina (SI) The long, strange ‘farewell’ to ‘Good Morning Football’.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) A college “Super League” could bring NFL-style features (salary cap, draft, trades) to college football. /Trades?
  • Ben Axelrod (Awful Announcing) Ernie Adams reveals he helped make ‘Friday Night Lights’ possible. “Buzzy, if you want to do this, get your a** out to West Texas where they take their football seriously.”

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...