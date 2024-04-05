The New England Patriots are in the home stretch of their draft preparation, and will take a close look at some of this year’s top quarterback prospects over the next few days. After hosting North Carolina’s Drake Maye on a visit on Friday, LSU’s Jayden Daniels will come to Gillette Stadium on Monday, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Like Maye, Daniels is projected to come off the board early in the first round of this year’s draft. As owners of the third overall selection, the quarterback-needy Patriots are considered a potential landing spot for the 23-year-old.

A transfer from Arizona State, Daniels is entering the draft off a highly-productive two-year stint at LSU. In 26 games, he went 502-of-715 (70.2%) for 6,725 yards, 57 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. Additionally, he carried the ball 321 times for 2,019 yards and 21 scores.

A true dual-threat quarterback and possible Day 1 starter, he very well could be headed to either the Patriots at No. 3 or the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall. Even with New England’s fate tied to the Commanders, the team’s decision makers are making sure to do their homework on the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback.

The Patriots already met with the Daniels at the Scouting Combine and his Pro Day, and now will bring him into their facility to take a closer look at him.

Every team is allowed to bring up to 30 draft prospects in for visits. While no on-field work is allowed during those sessions, they allow clubs a closer look at players beyond all-star games and a pro day setting.

So far, eight total players have been linked to the Patriots through those Top-30 visits.