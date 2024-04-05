The New England Patriots are casting a wide net in their pre-draft preparation, showing interest in several prospects. Among the players most closely linked to the organization throughout the process so far is Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover.

Glover, who stands listed at 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, already met with the team at the Hula Bowl and went through a private workout following his pro day last month. Now, he is also visiting New England: the 23-year-old will be in town for a Top-30 visit on Friday, according to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

A five-year starter for the Panthers who started 57 games and played 4,164 offensive snaps during his college career, Glover has experience at three positions along the offensive line: he saw extensive action as a left tackle, right tackle, and left guard.

Despite his positional flexibility, the Senior Bowl invitee projects as a late Day 3 selection or a potential priority free agent.

New England adding him in that range would not come as a surprise. Not only is the team showing some serious interest in Glover, they also have a need at offensive tackle: while Michael Onwenu was re-signed in free agency to man the right tackle spot, the left tackle spot is a major question mark and the group as a whole would benefit from an infusion of young talent.

Glover would fit the bill, and has been one of three offensive tackles invited on a Top-30 visit so far alongside BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia and Tulsa’s Darrell Simpson. In total, eight prospects have been brought in by New England thus far.

Each team is allowed to host 30 prospects at its facility. While no workout in the traditional sense — no on-field work is permitted — the meetings allow teams to get an up-close look at prospects.