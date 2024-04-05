With the 2024 NFL Draft less than three weeks away, the New England Patriots have begun ramping up their scouting efforts. Headlined by projected first-round quarterback Drake Maye, the team has hosted several prospects on visits this week.

While Maye — and LSU QB Jayden Daniels next week — are the biggest names on their Top-30 visits list, they are far from the only players the team is showing extensive interest in. The latest reported batch, for example, includes four names: offensive tackles Blake Fisher and Caedan Wallace, tight end Jared Wiley, and edge defender Jalyx Hunt.

Fisher is the most prominent prospect out of that group.

A two-year starter at Notre Dame opposite likely top-10 pick Joe Alt, he offers good size at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and functional athleticism. While playing on the right side for the Fighting Irish, he is a candidate to make the move to left tackle if asked to do so. The potential Day 2 pick was already worked out by Patriots offensive line coach Scott Peters at the Notre Dame pro day, and now gets an up-close look.

Like Fisher, Penn State product Caedan Wallace also spent his college career at right tackle. The Nittany Lions’ top option at the position since 2020, he has 40 starts on his résumé. Despite being a bit undersized, the projected Day 3 selection could be an interesting option as a player with tackle/guard versatility.

Jared Wiley, meanwhile, spent the last two seasons as TCU’s No. 1 tight end. He had his best season to date in 2023, when he led the Horned Frogs in receptions (47) and receiving touchdowns (8), and also ranked third in yards (520). Beyond also being an experienced blocker, the 6-foot-6, 249-pounder offers an intriguing athletic makeup.

Speaking of intriguing: Jalyx Hunt. After starting his career as a safety/linebacker hybrid at Cornell, he transferred to HCU where he moved to the edge and became a productive pass rusher. A raw but promising do-it-all defender with special teams upside, Hunt — like the aforementioned Jared Wiley — is projected to be selected on the third day of the draft.

With those four players joining the list of visits, we now know of 12 such pre-draft meetings. Each NFL team is allowed 30 of those, and while on-field work is prohibited they do give clubs an up-close look at prospects.