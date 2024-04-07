The New England Patriots and Kyle Dugger will continue working together beyond the 2024 season. The veteran safety, who was given the transition tag earlier this offseason, has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $58 million with $32.5 million in guarantees. Through incentives, Dugger will be able to add another $8 million to the base value.

Dugger, 28, joined the Patriots as a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he developed into a core member of New England’s defense and a leader both on and off the field. He appeared in 62 total games with 53 starts, registering nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries, and scoring three defensive touchdowns.

Dugger was also groomed as the successor for long-time starting safety Devin McCourty from early on his career. Following McCourty’s retirement last offseason, he took over a bigger leadership role within the secondary and defense as a whole.

As a consequence, the Patriots made retaining him in free agency a goal this offseason. And while the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new deal beforehand, the $13.8 million transition tag bought them more time to come to a solution.

Now, they have found it. As a result, Dugger will remain with New England for the foreseeable future.