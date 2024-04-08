We’re now a full week into April, and the NFL Draft is quickly approaching. The internet is rampant with speculation about who will be drafted where, and what teams will end up trading up for which player. Most times, however, it is an unexpected team that makes a move that shocks everyone.

That’s how this mock draft starts. Let’s get into it.

Round 1

TRADE: Patriots trade 1-3 to New York Giants for 1-6 and a 2025 1st: Drake Maye, the quarterback the Patriots were targeting at No. 3 overall, goes to Washington one pick earlier, and so they have to adapt. They do so by moving back a few spots and picking up a future first-round pick to do it. Meanwhile, the Giants get their QB of the future in Jayden Daniels. They saw last year that Daniel Jones is not the guy for them, and they decide to make this move to change the future of their team.

1-6: OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame): I believe that Joe Alt is nothing short of the safest prospect in the draft. He is a dancing bear at left tackle, standing at 6-foot-9 and 321 pounds, but having incredibly quick feet as well as great agility and balance for a guy his size. He is the prototypical left tackle, and a guy that should be the cornerstone of the Patriots offensive line for the next decade.

Of course the Patriots need a quarterback, but they are also in need of a franchise left tackle. Alt would fit that bill. There are some questions about his aggressiveness, and if he is physical enough at the point of attack, but I’ll take the massive guy with great movement skills if that’s the biggest concern with him.

Here's a preview from Episode 2 of the Trench Warfare 2024 Draft film room with special guest Notre Dame LT Joe Alt detailing his ability to recover at a high level pic.twitter.com/umL5fKdWh4 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 22, 2024

Round 2

2-34: DB Cooper DeJean (Iowa): With so many dominant offensive players at the top of the draft, at least one defensive player is going to be available at the top of the second round that probably should’ve gone in the first. Here, I have it being Cooper DeJean.

DeJean broke his leg at the end of last year, and was unable to test at the Scouting Combine, but he is holding a workout on Monday for interested teams. It will be interesting to see how that goes.

He has good size for a corner at 6-foot-0, 203 pounds, and his ball skills were on display in 2022, when he had two pick-sixes. This past year, he was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best cornerback, and the Bronko Nagurski Award as the best defender. He was a first team All-American, was the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, and the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. He has experience playing both corner and safety, and has the ability to play either in the NFL. He is solid in coverage, a willing tackler, and an excellent blitzer.

The Patriots clearly like defenders that can do multiple things and play multiple positions, and DeJean fits that perfectly.

Cooper DeJean with good zone eyes on this play. Falls off his 1/3 coverage responsibility (Iowa looks to be running cover 3) as he reads the route distribution/QB & drives on the out. QB makes a bad throw & DeJean profits from it with the INT



pic.twitter.com/2t6AAhjxSd — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 2, 2024

Round 3

3-68: WR Javon Baker (UCF): The Patriots are in serious need of an outside receiver, and that’s exactly what Baker is. He doesn’t exactly have elite speed, but offers impressive size at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds with a massive 78 1/4-inch wingspan. He also has really good ball skills but will nonetheless be more than just a contested catch guy in the NFL.

He’s already a solid route runner, and if he improves on that just a bit, he could end up being a Day 2 steal at receiver. The Patriots went for two other positions, both with needs, early on, so they have to take a bit of a gamble to get a playmaking receiver in this draft. They can do that with Baker here in the third round.

Javon Baker is a violent route runner who can makes plays in traffic and pick up YAC. Could end up being a steal in this loaded WR class. pic.twitter.com/U18ZZ8xtxj — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 5, 2024

Round 4

4-103: OL Dominick Puni (Kansas): The Patriots struggled along the offensive line in 2023, and need all the help they can get up front. Puni has experience playing both guard and tackle, and even worked at center at the Senior Bowl. He might be better suited for guard in the NFL, but having position flexibility is great because injuries happen all the time — just ask last year’s Patriots.

Puni has been rising as of late, and there is a chance that he will end up going on Day 2 of the draft. Him going early on Day 3 is certainly possible as well, and the Patriots would benefit from it.

Just got off road from pro-day circuit and one name that repeatedly came up with NFL scouts & execs when talking about which prospects helped themselves most during @seniorbowl week was Kansas' versatile, blue-collar OL Dominic Puni.



Reps like this with fast, accurate &… pic.twitter.com/785NMlDCD3 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 30, 2024

Round 5

5-137: QB Jordan Travis (Florida State): The Patriots don’t have a long-term answer at quarterback right now. Travis certainly may not be that either, but he has an interesting skill set and the Patriots should be willing to take a chance.

He doesn’t have prototypical size at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and 9-inch hands, and his accuracy is hit and miss. He does have a special ability to keep plays alive and make splash throws in the pocket as well, though. Travis is far from a sure thing, but he has the type of traits worth gambling on late in the draft. In this mock, New England does so in Round 5.

Where will Jordan Travis land in The Draft ?

pic.twitter.com/3yezDcYsXi — B.INCE (@Breezy_WavyEnt) April 5, 2024

Round 6

6-180: TE Tip Reiman (Illinois): The Patriots need a whole bunch of offensive weapons, but one area in particular where they don’t have any young guys is tight end. They brought Hunter Henry back in free agency, so they should be OK for this season, but tight end is a position that is awfully difficult to transition to in the NFL.

Enter Tip Reiman. While he is a bit of a project and may not have much of an impact on the 2024 team, he could prove himself a solid developmental option for 2025 and beyond — something New England sorely lacks at tight end right now.

Tip Reiman | TE | ILL



Massive frame w/ great top end speed and explosiveness. Shows body control & quickness to improve as a route runner + soft hands over the MoF. Angry blocker w/ the strength & base to control EMLOS, loves to finish blocks. Needs a lot of route experience. pic.twitter.com/wfZ5dtoUWS — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) April 2, 2024

6-193: WR Casey Washington (Illinois): Late in the draft is the time to take shots at athletic freaks at positions of need, and Casey Washington is just that. He is 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds and put on a show at his pro day. He ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, had a 39.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump.

That’s the profile of a great athlete, and if he can build on tht the Patriots could hit on a receiver in the sixth round in consecutive years.

Illinois convert the fourth down with this 33 yard pass from Luke Altmyer to Casey Washington.



What a throw and catch on the final dive. pic.twitter.com/6D0k8X2dmf — Illinois Football Focus (@IlliniFB) September 3, 2023

Round 7

7-231: ED Khalid Duke (Kansas State): The Patriots have added to their offense and their defensive backfield, but they haven’t added to the front seven at all so far. They do that with their final pick in the draft and Kansas State’s Khalid Duke.

Duke is a solid pass rusher with an NFL-caliber spin move. He is a little undersized at 6-foot-3, 246 pounds, and isn’t great at setting the edge right now. A guy with a solid pass rushing move and elite short-area quickness this late is a luxury, though. He needs some polish, but could eventually play stand-up outside backer or edge defender based on the defense the Patriots trot out. They take a chance on a project here.

K-State’s Khalid Duke (6031v, 234v) aligns primarily as 4i or tight-5 in odd-man base front but when there’s a little space to work with he’s got legit edge rush talent.



Hands, hips, & feet…heavy at QB.



That sack celebration! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/JBnnJKwfzv pic.twitter.com/lRb8l6K2sj — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 12, 2023

That does it for this mock draft. Obviously, the Patriots have to reset their board after missing out on their quarterback target, but they still manage to address some positions of need and add more ammunition for 2025 — the second year of their rebuild.

How would you feel about this draft? Please head down to the comment section to share your thoughts.