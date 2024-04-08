New England Patriots links 4/08/24 - Back to work: Phase 1 offseason program begins; More!

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault talks about the report that the Pats signed Kyle Dugger to a long-term extension over the weekend.
- Evan Lazar’s Film Breakdown: North Carolina QB Drake Maye. (5.23 min. video)
- Evan Lazar’s Mock Draft 2.0: Making the case for the Patriots to trade down in the first round. Pats pick Penn State OT Olu Fashanu at No. 11.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Could the Patriots have a Texans-like turnaround under Mayo? The Pats begin their voluntary offseason program early this week and Hunter Henry plans to be among the team leaders in attendance; More.
- Ben Volin’s Sunday Football Notes: The Stefon Diggs trade shows the Bills and Texans are heading in opposite directions; Patriots and Commanders are linked as draft draws near; More. [Free]
- Steve Balestrieri’s Sunday Patriots News: Draft consensus, Draft visits and Ernie Adams.
- Brian Hines’ Sunday Patriots Notes: 30 visits can hint towards potential draft plans; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Prospecting for preferred Patriots’ fits.
- Ian Logue’s Monday Patriots Notebook: Big week ahead for Patriots QB evaluations; Nathan Rourke quietly still working hard; More.
- Andrew Callahan’s NFL notes: Why the Patriots’ real work will continue after the 2024 draft — quarterback or not.
- Bernd Buchmasser reports the new-look Patriots start their 2024 offseason workout program today. Teams with new coaches are allowed to begin two weeks earlier than the rest of the NFL. /Jerod Mayo is now on the clock.
- Mike Reiss reports the Patriots and safety Kyle Dugger have agreed to a four-year, $58M extension.
- Doug Kyed’s scouting report on Jayden Daniels: What NFL scouts, film, stats say about this potential Patriots QB.
- Karen Guregian talks with Kurt Warner, who had done extensive film study on the top five QBs in this year’s draft, to get his assessments on the contenders.
- Nick Faria argues that with Caleb Williams off the board at No. 1, New England is in a unique situation to potentially draft the best QB available: Drake Maye.
- Mark Daniels analyzes the the defensive tackle position and spotlights the top five prospect fits for the Patriots.
- Alex Barth points out the Patriots top-30 visits beyond the quarterbacks.
- Mike D’Abate considers whether the Patriots would be better served to cut WR JuJu Smith-Schuster or keep him.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: What to make of J.J. McCarthy buzz ahead of NFL draft.
- Chris Mason puts together his 7-round Patriots mock draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Patriots sign safety Kyle Dugger to a new four-year, $58 million contract, per report.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jacoby Brissett, Hunter Henry have big incentive to participate in most of Patriots’ offseason program.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) LSU QB Jayden Daniels to visit Patriots today.
- Staff (ESPN) Highest-paid NFL players: Tracking most money guaranteed per year at every position.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Merril Hoge sees Drake Maye as “the kind of player that will get you fired.”
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Is Michael Penix Jr. the best-value QB pick in the NFL Draft?
- Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) In-depth breakdown of game film from Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. (5 min. video)
- NFL Throwback (NFL.com) What happened to every top 5 WR draft pick? (18.50 min. video)
- Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Only 2 QBs taken in top 5 as teams prioritize other positions. Pats pick Notre Dame OT Joe Alt at No. 3.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos trade up for QB in Round 1. Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick joins his son Steve at Washington Huskies practice.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It’s back to Indy for players who need a medical re-check — without first-class airfare.
Loading comments...