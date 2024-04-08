 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 4/08/24 - Back to work: Phase 1 offseason program begins; More!

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers
Jerod Mayo on the practice field last August
Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Mike Dussault talks about the report that the Pats signed Kyle Dugger to a long-term extension over the weekend.
  • Evan Lazar’s Film Breakdown: North Carolina QB Drake Maye. (5.23 min. video)
  • Evan Lazar’s Mock Draft 2.0: Making the case for the Patriots to trade down in the first round. Pats pick Penn State OT Olu Fashanu at No. 11.

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Could the Patriots have a Texans-like turnaround under Mayo? The Pats begin their voluntary offseason program early this week and Hunter Henry plans to be among the team leaders in attendance; More.
  • Ben Volin’s Sunday Football Notes: The Stefon Diggs trade shows the Bills and Texans are heading in opposite directions; Patriots and Commanders are linked as draft draws near; More. [Free]
  • Steve Balestrieri’s Sunday Patriots News: Draft consensus, Draft visits and Ernie Adams.
  • Brian HinesSunday Patriots Notes: 30 visits can hint towards potential draft plans; More.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Prospecting for preferred Patriots’ fits.
  • Ian Logue’s Monday Patriots Notebook: Big week ahead for Patriots QB evaluations; Nathan Rourke quietly still working hard; More.
  • Andrew Callahan’s NFL notes: Why the Patriots’ real work will continue after the 2024 draft — quarterback or not.
  • Bernd Buchmasser reports the new-look Patriots start their 2024 offseason workout program today. Teams with new coaches are allowed to begin two weeks earlier than the rest of the NFL. /Jerod Mayo is now on the clock.
  • Mike Reiss reports the Patriots and safety Kyle Dugger have agreed to a four-year, $58M extension.
  • Doug Kyed’s scouting report on Jayden Daniels: What NFL scouts, film, stats say about this potential Patriots QB.
  • Karen Guregian talks with Kurt Warner, who had done extensive film study on the top five QBs in this year’s draft, to get his assessments on the contenders.
  • Nick Faria argues that with Caleb Williams off the board at No. 1, New England is in a unique situation to potentially draft the best QB available: Drake Maye.
  • Mark Daniels analyzes the the defensive tackle position and spotlights the top five prospect fits for the Patriots.
  • Alex Barth points out the Patriots top-30 visits beyond the quarterbacks.
  • Mike D’Abate considers whether the Patriots would be better served to cut WR JuJu Smith-Schuster or keep him.
  • Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: What to make of J.J. McCarthy buzz ahead of NFL draft.
  • Chris Mason puts together his 7-round Patriots mock draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...